Empowering Bangladesh: Political and social transformation

July 2024 marked a watershed moment in Bangladesh’s political history. This uprising led to the fall of a deeply entrenched autocratic regime, igniting a wave of transformative energy across the nation.

At the forefront of this monumental shift were the youth -- students and everyday citizens -- who demonstrated extraordinary courage and unity. The July movement did not simply disrupt the status quo; it redefined what was possible through collective conviction and civic resolve.

Youth-led activism is not new to Bangladesh. From the 1952 Language Movement to the 1971 Liberation War and the 2018 Road Safety Protests, students have consistently been at the helm of pivotal national moments.

However, in the years leading up to 2024, political disillusionment and fear of repression had stifled student involvement. That began to change dramatically when students from divergent political ideologies came together under unified platforms such as "Students Against Discrimination."

In a rare but powerful collaboration, most people of Bangladesh irrespective of their political ideologies united under a common cause: The dismantling of fascism and the reclamation of democratic values.

Beyond protest: A renewed civic engagement

The post-uprising period saw a renaissance of student engagement, expanding beyond protest into sustained civic involvement. University campuses -- both public and private -- witnessed a resurgence in student union activity.

Students began leading grassroots initiatives that lauded the needs to tackle institutional reform, championed gender equality, empowered marginalized communities, and advocated for environmental and social justice

Young voices, especially those of women, demanded meaningful inclusion in national policy-making processes. The push for reform was no longer confined to urban centres; it echoed across rural Bangladesh, signaling a deeper, more inclusive civic awakening.

Inclusive governance: The path to equitable development

At this critical juncture, Bangladesh must prioritize inclusive, participatory governance. Sustainable development cannot be achieved without ensuring that governance structures are transparent, accountable, and representative of all citizens -- particularly those historically sidelined, including women, youth, ethnic minorities, and persons with disabilities.

To this end, citizen participation must be institutionalized through mechanisms such as ward-level consultations, resource allocation transparency, community scorecards, social audits, and accessible information channels. Real change occurs when citizens are empowered to speak up and shape decisions that impact their lives.

Grassroots leadership and women’s empowerment

Bangladeshi women have long played crucial roles in community development, often in the face of systemic barriers. From advocating against child marriage and gender-based violence to leading sustainable farming and water governance initiatives, women continue to demonstrate the power of grassroots leadership.

However, these contributions are under threat due to shrinking civic space. Protecting the rights of individuals and communities to engage freely in public life is essential. Civic engagement, particularly among youth and women, must be encouraged and protected, not suppressed.

Our study engaging the youth post the July uprising in 2024 attempted to identify the key barriers and propose actionable strategies to empower the youth of Bangladesh.

The study came up with youth-driven recommendations and aspirations for policy changes aimed at building a just, resilient, and sustainable future, focusing on areas where there are significant gaps and challenges.

Only through collective action, moral leadership, and inclusive governance, can we realize a just, equitable, and democratic Bangladesh

The recommendations include:

Include the youth in decision-making processes: Policies should mandate youth representation in government bodies, advisory councils, and political parties. Establishing a outh Parliamentary Forum under the Ministry of Youth and Sports could formalize this process. Promote civic education and engagement programs: Policies focusing on civic education in schools to foster active citizenship. Collaboration with the National Education Policy 2010 is recommended to institutionalize governance and rights education. Safeguard freedom of expression and digital rights: Policies must ensure digital rights, including privacy, freedom of expression, and access to unbiased information. Advocacy for updating the Digital Security Act 2018 to align with international standards is crucial. Establish platforms for youth dialogue with government officials: Policies could establish forums or town halls where youth can engage with policymakers. This recommendation aligns with SDG 16 -- peace, justice, and strong institutions. Protect youth activists and advocates: Legal protections for youth activists, along with support networks and training in non-violent advocacy, can create a safer environment for political engagement.

A thriving democracy requires active citizenship

Democratic resilience depends on transparency, accountability, and citizen participation. Bangladesh’s political evolution must be anchored in these pillars. The ability of citizens to express concerns, demand accountability, and co-create solutions is not only a democratic right but a necessity for national progress.

The economic strides Bangladesh has made -- such as its booming RMG sector and rapid digitalization -- are commendable. Yet, stark inequalities persist, especially in access to quality education and opportunities for rural and marginalized communities. The "Digital Bangladesh" initiative, while impactful for urban youth, has long needed expansion to bridge the urban-rural divide and promote lifelong learning for all.

Education must go beyond skill acquisition. It must foster ethical values such as integrity, empathy, and responsibility -- qualities essential for cultivating national solidarity and social cohesion. A reformed educational system that is inclusive, updated, and free from political interference is key to unlocking the full potential of Bangladesh’s youth.

Civil society organizations (CSOs) can play a pivotal role here by collaborating with the government and private sector to deliver capacity-building initiatives, modernizing teaching methodologies, and advocating equitable education policies.

What Bangladesh needs now is a comprehensive social, political, intellectual, and cultural renaissance. That includes developing our new generation of leadership respecting the principles of equality and justice, and transforming our governance based on the values of democracy and human rights.

This renewal should inspire collective pride and lay the foundation for long-term progress. At its core must be a vibrant civil society that fosters social enterprise, economic resilience, and environmental sustainability.

Empowerment is not something to be handed down; it must be cultivated by equipping people to claim their rights and take ownership of their futures. This requires acknowledging the intersecting challenges faced by communities across lines of gender, religion, class, disability, and ethnicity.

Walking beside the people

Political and social transformation is not solely about policies and programs -- it is fundamentally about people.

Our role is not to dictate solutions, but to stand beside communities as they lead. The future of Bangladesh lies in its people -- diverse, resilient, and determined.

Only through collective action, moral leadership, and inclusive governance, can we realize a just, equitable, and democratic Bangladesh.