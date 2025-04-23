Breaking the (lab) ceiling

In the heart of 9th century Morocco, a woman quietly rewrote the future of global education. She was Fatima al-Fihri and she founded the University of Al Quaraouiyine in 859 AD. This institution is recognized as the world's oldest continuously operating university, and her vision laid the foundation for higher education in the Islamic world. More importantly, Fatima’s vision challenged the boundaries the era put on women and planted a flag in the academic landscape that said one thing: Women belong here.

Yet in the vast expanse of history, her legacy has been the exception, not the rule.

The narrative of research and scientific discoveries remained overwhelmingly male, not because women lacked the aptitude, intellect, or ambition, but because they were denied the resources, recognition, and respect their work deserved.

Women researchers have long been the silent architects of progress, their contributions overshadowed by systemic barriers and societal bias.

Consider Marie Curie, who discovered radioactivity and went on to become the first person, man or woman, to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific disciplines. Her work was conducted under crushing gender bias but has carved a path for generations of scientific researchers to follow.

Rosalind Franklin’s foundational contribution to the double helix DNA model was posthumously acknowledged, the credit having been given to her male peers. These researchers made differences that are not just historical footnotes, they signify the unheralded and uncredited labour women have poured into science, often from the margins.

They navigated through a world that doubted their intellect and withheld opportunities -- a world where their voices were often muted.

The narrative of women in research has since evolved dramatically, both globally and in Bangladesh, yet the journey continues to be riddled with challenges that demand critical examination and innovative solutions.

Globally, women researchers have transcended these barriers, driving advancements in STEM, medicine, and social sciences. But the statistics remain sobering: Reports by Unesco show that women represent only 33% of researchers worldwide. The numbers dwindle further in leadership roles, funding acquisition, and authorship of groundbreaking studies.

In Bangladesh, the statistics are evermore jarring. While girls outperform boys in school examinations, only a small fraction enter scientific fields at the tertiary level. Women make up only 17% of government research institutions in the country.

However, it should be noted that has come a long way, as the history of women researchers in Bangladesh reflects resilience and adaptability. In the early decades post-independence, few women had access to research platforms -- limited not just by gender norms but also by financial and infrastructural constraints.

Despite the thorn-riddled paths of academia and research, women like Gawsia Wahidunnessa Chowdhury and Senjuti Saha have emerged as inspiring figures of leadership and innovation in Bangladesh’s research landscape, having been recognized among the top 100 Asian scientist for their work in sustainability and life sciences respectively. Professor Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (born in Bangladesh, later the President of Mauritius) emerged as an inspiring figure in research and leadership.

In the wake of their inspiring success, Bangladesh has made strides in increasing the number of women researchers, particularly in fields like agriculture, climate resilience, and public health.

Initiatives such as the Bangladesh Women Scientists Association and programs targeting female STEM participation have opened doors for aspiring women. However, the reality remains fragmented: Academic institutions often operate within patriarchal frameworks, forcing many women researchers to navigate competing pressures from societal expectations such as marriage or caregiving responsibilities.

A critical shift is needed in how society views science and research. Science is not a man in a lab coat, it is curiosity, perseverance and vision. And none of these traits are gendered, making it imperative to include women into the narrative of science.

The focus must go beyond token inclusion to fostering ecosystems that support their unique journeys. Flexible research timelines, funding prioritization for women-led projects, and mentorship networks could dismantle systemic barriers. For countries like Bangladesh, decentralizing research opportunities and supporting grassroots innovators could amplify unheard voices and propel diverse solutions.

Finally, the conversation around women researchers must expand to highlight intersectionality -- how race, class, geography, and disability intersect with gender. By empowering underrepresented women researchers in global and local contexts, society can unlock innovation that genuinely reflects the world’s diversity.

It is time to dismantle the structures that keep curiosity and discovery gendered. It is time to foster a research landscape where women thrive, not in spite of the system, but because of it.

Dr Nusrat Hafiz is an Assistant Professor and Director of Women Empowerment Cell, BRAC University. Anoosheh Abdullah is an Undergraduate Student, BRAC University.