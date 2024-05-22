Battery-powered rickshaws: Boon or burden?

The evolution of transportation in this country has always been driven by both necessity and innovation.. Auto-rickshaws had relied on petrol or diesel in the past, but then the shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) significantly reduced air pollution. The latest wave of innovation has introduced battery-operated rickshaws, which present a whole new set of challenges regarding electricity consumption. As millions of battery-operated rickshaws and auto-rickshaws take to the streets, electricity demand and supply concerns have come to the forefront, whereas electricity shortages remain a critical issue.

The likely surge in electricity consumption due to the charging of battery-operated rickshaws is a matter of significant concern in Bangladesh. Electricity is required not just for daily living but also for industrial and commercial activities. The problem is not confined to the electricity sector alone; the entire energy sector faces challenges. A large portion of electricity generation relies on domestic gas, and the country has to import petrol and diesel, straining foreign exchange reserves. Despite these challenges, battery-operated vehicles are gaining popularity due to their affordability and low operating costs. They seem to offer a more sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, and align with global trends towards environmentally friendly technologies -- albeit its efficacy relies entirely on the environmental friendliness of the electricity generation methods.

While air conditioners and electric irons consume significant amounts of electricity, the aggregate consumption by millions of rickshaws adds up to a substantial load on the national grid. The crux of the issue is not whether technology should be halted,but rather how to increase electricity production to support these advancements. Despite their energy consumption, battery-operated rickshaws provide numerous benefits over human-driven rickshaws, alleviating the physical strain on rickshaw pullers and offering a potentially environmentally friendly transportation option.

Rickshaw pullers, who form a significant part of the labour force in Bangladesh, benefit immensely from using battery-operated rickshaws. The shift from manually pulled rickshaws to battery-powered ones has transformed their lives, reducing the physical toll and increasing their earnings potential. These vehicles are more than just a mode of transport; they are a means of livelihood for millions. The sudden cessation of this service would have devastating consequences for these individuals and their families. The ripple effects would be felt across the economy, as many people rely on these rickshaws for their daily commute. The government must always be wary of the socio-economic impact regarding decisions on rickshaws and need to provide viable alternatives upon any restrictions.

The widespread use of battery-operated rickshaws in Bangladesh, particularly in cities like Dhaka, highlights these vehicles' critical role in urban transportation. With approximately 60 lakh battery-powered rickshaws in operation, the daily electricity consumption for charging their batteries is around 500 megawatts. Unfortunately, a significant portion of this electricity is obtained through illegal connections, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government. The fact that around 90% of garages use illegal electricity connections underscores the systemic issues within the energy sector and the enforcement of regulations.

Despite the irregularities and challenges associated with illegal electricity use, the government has yet to implement effective alternative arrangements for these rickshaw pullers. The rule of law and court orders have been in place for years, yet enforcement has been lax, leading to a proliferation of unauthorized rickshaw operations and associated accidents. The relationship between rickshaw drivers and law enforcement is often characterized by corruption, with drivers paying bribes to continue operating. This systemic corruption undermines the rule of law and perpetuates the cycle of illegality and unsafe practices on the roads.

To address the electricity consumption issue, the government needs to invest in increasing electricity production and improving the efficiency of the existing power grid. Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, should be explored to supplement the national grid and reduce the reliance on domestic gas and imported fuels. Additionally, measures should be taken to regularize the electricity connections used by rickshaw garages, ensuring that they contribute to the national revenue and operate within the legal framework.

In supporting battery-operated rickshaws, the government should also focus on enhancing the infrastructure for electric vehicles, including establishing legal and efficient charging stations. This would reduce the burden on the existing power grid and ensure that the charging process is safe and reliable. Incentives for adopting renewable energy solutions for charging stations could further alleviate the pressure on the national grid.

The government must also engage with stakeholders, including rickshaw pullers, manufacturers, and urban planners, to develop a comprehensive strategy for successfully integrating battery-operated rickshaws into the transportation ecosystem. This strategy should address the issue's economic, environmental, and social dimensions, ensuring that this technology's benefits are maximized while minimizing the associated challenges.

Battery-operated rickshaws present a promising solution to reduce air pollution and alleviate the physical strain on rickshaw pullers. However, the transition must be managed carefully to avoid exacerbating existing energy challenges and economic hardships. The government must increase electricity production, regularize illegal connections, and support the affected individuals to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition. The welfare of millions of rickshaw pullers and their families depends on thoughtful and inclusive policymaking that balances technological advancement with socio-economic realities.

Apurba Mogumder is an Apprentice Lawyer, District and Session Judge Court, Dhaka.