Looking after our agriculture

Agriculture, which provides employment for most rural residents and contributes significantly to the GDP, continues to face obstacles posed by urbanization, industrialization, and population growth. It is vital to implement legal measures to safeguard agricultural land.

As per the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, agriculture accounts for 16.5% of Bangladesh's GDP and serves as a source of income for around 87% of people living in rural areas. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has identified a worrisome pattern: From 2000 to 2010, around 68,000 hectares of land suitable for farming were converted for non-agricultural use, underscoring the immediate requirement for legislative action.

The Agricultural Land Preservation Act (ALPA) is a crucial law protecting agricultural areas from non-agricultural usage. Section 5 of the ALPA prohibits converting agricultural land for industrial or residential use without Ministry of Land approval. This clause has harsh penalties for infractions, including fines and land reversion to agrarian status.

In addition, the Wetland Conservation Act of 2000 helps preserve agricultural land that is also wetland. Sections 8 and 9 of the Act establish Wetland Conservation Areas, where complex environmental impact studies and Wetland Conservation Authority clearance are required for land use changes. This Act preserves the environment and helps agriculture that relies on wetlands management.

Additionally, the Environment Conservation Act of 1995 provides a larger framework for environmental protection that directly affects agricultural fields. Section 12 requires an EIA for any project that may harm the environment, including agricultural land. The Act allows the Department of Environment to oversee all agriculture-related operations to ensure agricultural productivity.

Bangladesh has accepted numerous international accords that affect its land preservation policies. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands promotes conservation and intelligent use and applies to the country's agriculture. Bangladesh strengthens its commitment to global environmental standards and local agricultural sustainability by incorporating Ramsar Convention rules into national laws.

The National Agriculture Policy clearly and openly forbids the transformation of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. Nevertheless, the development constraints influence the persistence of enforcement concerns and practical implementation challenges. More laws could make this structure better. For example, stricter rules for putting it into action and detailed zoning laws that set aside areas only for farming would stop people from changing the use of land without permission.

Lessons from other nations

Internationally, numerous nations have showcased practical approaches to safeguarding agricultural lands through robust legal frameworks. Japan's Agricultural Land Preservation Law mandates a comprehensive assessment before any alteration of agricultural land for other purposes. This legislation acts as a solid and practical framework for avoiding the loss of agricultural land.

The Netherlands preserves and stabilizes agricultural land despite its relatively high population density. Implementing agricultural preservation legislation with improved geographic planning and farming practices achieves this. The Dutch Spatial Planning Act and zoning restrictions were crucial to this project. The Dutch Spatial Planning Act mandates cities adopt spatial plans to protect agricultural land from urban sprawl and non-agricultural development.

The United Kingdom has established "green belts" under its Town and Country Planning Act to prevent urban sprawl into rural areas, thereby safeguarding agricultural fields. Preserving these green belts is essential for maintaining sustainable agriculture, as they avoid the expansion of metropolitan regions.

The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in the United States is a concept that was established under the Food Security Act of 1985. This program incentivizes farmers to cease agricultural activities on environmentally sensitive land, encouraging biodiversity and mitigating erosion.

Vertical farming and modern agricultural techniques could increase Bangladesh's agrarian land output. This has the potential to reduce the necessity for repurposing agricultural land. Rural innovation can prevent land conversion while increasing yields per hectare.

Bangladesh may contemplate implementing various improvements to its legislative framework to adequately address the issues brought about by urbanization and industrialization, such as enacting precise and comprehensive zoning ordinances and establishing distinct areas exclusively designated for agricultural activities.

Moreover, financial incentives such as subsidies should be implemented to encourage landowners to keep their land for agricultural purposes exclusively. Encourage community engagement in the conservation and administration of agricultural land, promoting a sense of ownership and accountability among residents.

While Bangladesh has enacted regulations to conserve agricultural land, balancing their enforcement with development requirements takes a lot of work. Considering international models, Bangladesh should safeguard its agricultural heritage by bolstering its legislative framework through stringent enforcement, transparent zoning restrictions, and community participation.

Bangladesh must take comprehensive and efficient measures to protect its agricultural regions against urbanization and industrialization to ensure economic stability and food security for future generations.

Md Fahmedul Islam Dewan is a Lecturer at the Department of Law, World University of Bangladesh & and an Alumni of the prestigious DLA Piper Global Scholarship Program.