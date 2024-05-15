Learning to level up

Let's look at the term "players," not as athletes, but as video game enthusiasts. Every video game player undergoes a process of leveling up to enhance their skills.

Level one: Intermediate

Your initial level-up as a student, first hinges on your intermediate achievement, whether it's HSC or A-levels. You, as a student, must attain prestigious grades with distinction at your intermediate level; otherwise, you won't be able to compete with those striving for greatness. If, unfortunately, you find yourself enrolled in O/A-levels, and your foundational knowledge is lacking due to your or your school/college’s negligence, you may need to allocate an additional 2 to 3 years to complete your A-levels. This extended timeframe comes with the added burden of enduring familial criticism and embarrassment, of course.

It's worth noting that other intermediate-level exams, such as the GEDs, are not even considered. If you're a student of GED, you're automatically excluded from the race for greatness. Therefore, it must be either HSC or A-levels.

Once you have completed the initial stage of leveling up from intermediate to university, you will be presented with various options, albeit limited based on your results. Actually, it would be misleading to suggest that you have a range of options available. Like most ordinary individuals, you've likely experienced the pressure to conform to certain expectations. Similarly, you may find yourself compelled to pursue studies at a public university. However, reaching that level of achievement requires more than just participation; you'll need to excel, reaching at least a gold level. Other ordinary levels, I mean below A or A+, will only take you to limited stages that are called private universities.

Level two: University

Getting admitted to any public university is like a platinum-level achievement. Of course, it is, why wouldn’t it be? But, why does it have to be an achievement that determines what kind of a student you are? A student’s inability to get admitted to a public university is considered a huge failure in our country. Furthermore, enrolling in a private university is viewed with shame. I've witnessed numerous students who exhibit zero enthusiasm during their initial terms at a private university, solely because they are made to feel that they have failed miserably.

The private university game revolves solely around spending coins. You're constantly urged to invest money with the promise of future earnings, though that's a subject of debate in itself. I come from a very typical middle-class family, and like many students in similar situations, I understand the immense challenge of financially navigating through the stages of a private university. Your financial stability is intricately linked with your CGPA, which, in turn, is directly connected to you.

Obstacles abound

Your four years of undergraduate career resemble a challenging level in a game that you're compelled to navigate. It's fraught with complexities influenced by various factors like gender, class, and background.

Particularly for a female student, the first year, and sometimes extending into the second, is often regarded as a probationary period. During this time, your academic performance serves as the litmus test to determine whether you're deemed suitable for further studies or a Canadian husband. Regarding class, the financial status of your parents becomes a critical factor in determining your eligibility to access higher levels of knowledge. Moreover, your background, particularly your proficiency in speaking fluent English and interacting with diverse accents, plays a pivotal role in shaping your academic trajectory. It's often disheartening to see Bangla medium students grappling with their courses simply because they face challenges in speaking fluent English.

To compensate for such "shortcomings," students must exert extra effort to align themselves with their peers. The university career stands out as the longest and most challenging stage of life, during which one must secure a degree that will shape their future. While for some, obtaining a degree is merely a basic accomplishment, for others, it represents the only path to stability in life. However, achieving this goal often involves navigating through exceptionally demanding circumstances.

A personal experience

Academic pressure struggles with effective English communication, financial constraints, and personal determination all play pivotal roles in the pursuit of a degree. I recently graduated from a reputed private university in Bangladesh with a good CGPA and distinction. My four years of undergraduate career were full of new adventures, with both ups and downs. What I have also realized is that when a student graduates, they are not only accomplishing an academic degree but also every other thing that they go through as a student, as a child, and as an adult -- basically, as a person if they belong to a middle-class ordinary family studying at any private university in Bangladesh.

Navigating the academic journey in Bangladesh resembles progressing through levels in a challenging video game, rife with societal pressures, financial constraints, and personal trials. From the pivotal stage of intermediate education to the complexities of university life, students encounter obstacles that demand resilience and determination.

While public universities may be perceived as the pinnacle of achievement, the reality is that success is multifaceted and extends beyond institutional labels. Whether attending a public or private institution, each student's journey is a testament to their perseverance and growth, shaping not only their academic accomplishments but also their personal development. As someone who has traversed this journey, I urge current students to embrace their path, recognizing that true fulfillment lies in the pursuit of their passions and the relentless pursuit of personal and academic excellence.

Shahriyer Hossain Shetu is a research assistant at the Centre for Sustainable Development at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.