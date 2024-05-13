More than just giving back

When we volunteer, we address the needs of underserved communities and populations. By contributing to education, healthcare, environmental conservation, or disaster relief, we bridge the gap between those in need and available resources. Simply put, when we volunteer, we foster a culture of compassion, unity, and empowerment -- which, in turn, builds stronger and more resilient communities.

Contrary to popular belief, volunteering is not just about giving back. It is about growing and developing as a person. Volunteering creates unique chances to acquire new skills, broaden horizons, and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by others. And, when we come face-to-face with said challenges, volunteering gives us the ability to feel gratitude -- which is an emotion of thankfulness and recognition. Gratitude lifts our mood, moves us towards positivity, and helps regulate our emotions.

The wide-ranging impact of volunteering

Sometimes, we forget that there is so much we can learn from others. When we volunteer, we exit the echo chamber of our friends, family, and colleagues and step out into a whole new world. By exiting our comfort zone, we expand our communication skills, become better learners, and build confidence.

Various studies have shown that volunteers tend to experience improved mental health, increased satisfaction, and reduced stress.[1] This is because, the sense of purpose derived from helping others can be a powerful antidote to feelings of isolation, especially in our increasingly fast-paced world.

In addition to individual growth and increased community impact, volunteering also has far-reaching economic benefits. By dedicating time, resources, and skills to important causes, volunteers reduce the burden felt by governments and non-profit organizations -- allowing them to allocate resources and tools more effectively.

One person cannot change the world

When we truly make volunteering a part of our lives, we have the ability to create a cascading effect of goodwill and positive change. When we volunteer and share our stories with members of our network, we lead by example.

Corporate volunteering makes volunteering a part of our work cultures. At Standard Chartered, inclusion is ingrained in the DNA of the organization. The Bank’s Employee Volunteering (EV) program gives each employee three days of leave for volunteering -- a proposition that is unique in many markets, including Bangladesh.

Skills-based volunteering -- where employees using their professional experience and expertise on a pro bono basis -- is the go-to for Standard Chartered colleagues. The bank’s Human Resources professionals have helped to prepare candidates for job interviews on various occasions, while Information Technology (IT) specialists have volunteered their time to help expand technological resources for organizations in need. Standard Chartered’s marketing and communications specialists have taught aspiring entrepreneurs how to build their brand and about the increasing importance of digital media.

The future of volunteering

In a world that is constantly changing, the onus is on us -- the would-be volunteers who are looking to make a difference -- to meet and anticipate the needs and expectations of our communities. As our physical and digital landscapes shift and become something new, we have to keep pace. By taking on new opportunities to learn and build our cache of knowledge, we can ensure that our skillset remains up to date.

As we turn our eyes towards the future, we must acknowledge the growing importance and need for volunteering. Corporate volunteering programs, such as Standard Chartered’s EV program, must become the norm for each and every single company. Our individual volunteering efforts will enable us to act as agents of change, and we will -- as a collective to dedicated volunteers -- be able to tackle issues such as climate change, inequality, and public health crises.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury is Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh.