Why Bangladesh should adopt AI for vendor management

In this techno-based competitive business, the efficient management of vendors is paramount for sustained growth and competitiveness. Bangladesh, with its rapidly evolving economy and burgeoning industrial sector, stands at a pivotal juncture where embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for vendor management could catalyze its progress in leaps and bounds. In this era of technological advancements, leveraging AI offers unparalleled opportunities for optimizing processes, enhancing productivity, and driving innovation. Therefore, it's imperative for Bangladesh to wholeheartedly adopt AI for vendor management to propel its economic development forward.

The adoption of AI streamlines operations, thereby significantly reducing the time and resources traditionally spent on manual tasks. From vendor selection to performance evaluation, AI-powered systems can automate routine processes, enabling businesses to focus their efforts on strategic decision-making and value-added activities. This efficiency gains a competitive edge in the global market, where agility and responsiveness are crucial.

Moreover, AI empowers businesses with data-driven insights that facilitate informed decision-making and predictive analytics. By analyzing vast datasets, AI algorithms can identify patterns, detect anomalies, and forecast trends related to vendor performance, pricing, and market dynamics. Such predictive capabilities enable proactive risk management and resource allocation, ensuring resilience and adaptability in an ever-changing business environment.

AI-driven vendor management can enhance transparency and accountability across supply chains. By leveraging blockchain technology, AI can track and trace the flow of goods and services, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and ethical sourcing practices. This transparency not only fosters trust among stakeholders but also mitigates the risks associated with fraud, counterfeiting, and unethical business practices.

Additionally, the adoption of AI in vendor management fosters innovation and collaboration within the ecosystem. Through platforms powered by AI, businesses can seamlessly connect with vendors, share knowledge, and co-create solutions tailored to meet evolving customer demands. This collaborative approach not only fosters creativity but also accelerates the pace of innovation, driving competitiveness and differentiation in the market.

Some key processes through which AI can streamline vendor management are as follows:

Vendor selection and onboarding

AI can analyze historical vendor performance data, market trends, and other relevant factors to identify potential vendors that align with the organization's requirements and objectives. Through natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms, AI can also automate the vendor onboarding process by extracting and processing information from documents, contracts, and communication channels.

Performance monitoring and evaluation

AI-powered analytics can continuously monitor vendor performance metrics, such as quality, delivery times, and compliance with contractual terms. By analyzing real-time data and identifying patterns or anomalies, AI can flag potential issues or opportunities for improvement, allowing organizations to take proactive measures to address them.

Demand forecasting and inventory management

AI algorithms can analyze historical sales data, market demand signals, and other relevant factors to forecast future demand for products or services. By integrating this demand forecast with vendor performance data, AI can optimize inventory levels and procurement schedules, ensuring that the organization has the right products available at the right time while minimizing excess inventory costs.

The adoption of AI hinges on the perceived usefulness and ease of use, emphasizing benefits such as streamlining vendor processes and fostering innovation

Supplier relationship management (SRM)

AI-powered SRM platforms can facilitate communication and collaboration between organizations and their vendors. These platforms can leverage chatbots and natural language processing to automate routine inquiries, requests for quotations (RFQs), and other interactions, freeing up human resources for more strategic activities.

Risk management and compliance

AI can analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, including regulatory databases, news articles, and social media feeds, to identify potential risks related to vendors, such as financial instability, ethical issues, or geopolitical events. By continuously monitoring these risk factors, AI can help organizations mitigate risks and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards.

Contract management

AI-powered contract management systems can streamline the creation, negotiation, and management of vendor contracts. These systems can use natural language processing to extract key terms and clauses from contracts, identify potential risks or discrepancies, and facilitate automated workflows for contract approval and execution.

Embracing AI for vendor management aligns with Bangladesh's vision of becoming a digital economy powerhouse. By investing in AI infrastructure and talent development, Bangladesh can position itself as a regional hub for technology-driven innovation and entrepreneurship. This, in turn, attracts foreign investment, fosters job creation, and propels economic growth across sectors.

According to the Technology Acceptance Model, the adoption of new technologies hinges on the perceived usefulness and ease of use. By emphasizing the benefits of AI, such as streamlining vendor processes, providing data-driven insights, and fostering innovation, proponents of AI adoption can bolster its perceived usefulness among businesses and policymakers.

However, the journey towards AI-driven vendor management is not without its challenges. It requires concerted efforts from policymakers, industry leaders, and academia to address issues related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital literacy. Moreover, investing in AI entails significant upfront costs and organizational restructuring, necessitating a long-term commitment and strategic vision.

Thus, the adoption of AI for vendor management holds immense promise for Bangladesh's economic growth and global competitiveness. By harnessing the transformative power of AI, businesses can optimize operations, drive innovation, and create value for stakeholders across the supply chain. Therefore, it's imperative for Bangladesh to embrace AI wholeheartedly and capitalize on the opportunities it presents to shape a prosperous and sustainable future. Thus, it is said that, the earlier the adoption of AI, the smarter the vendor management for Bangladesh.

Md Mominur Rahman is Research Associate, BIGM, University of Dhaka (Affiliated). Email: [email protected]