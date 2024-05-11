Saturday, May 11, 2024

Israel has lost its mind

America and Israel on one side and the rest of the world on the other

A man stands before a charred building that is still on fire in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Hamas on May 9, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 11 May 2024, 05:56 PM

Israel has lost its mind as a result of the sweeping vote in favour of Palestine's membership as a state in the United Nations, and the sight of the Israeli delegate breaking the Charter of the United Nations before all members of the General Assembly embodies a madness of weakness, helplessness and recklessness, as if the international community, specifically those who voted for Palestine, should receive its orders from the government of Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben Ghafir.

Those who voted for Palestine represent the billions of people spread across the five continents, while those who did not vote and abstained do not support Israel as much as they commit to the accounts of their countries.

If a simple account, Israel's international community is a negligible percentage of its size, and this prompted the representative of the Jewish state to do what he did.

"Erdan" did not chop up a paper, but rather shredded the human values embraced by the peoples of the world. This disrespectful act has led to the Jewish state being brought before the International Court of Justice as an accused party, with the imminent prospect of leaders from the "Oasis of Democracy" in the Middle East and invincible army generals facing prosecution in the court.

It is expected and certain that whenever the world goes to the Security Council to activate its resolutions, America uses a veto, and thus it exerts permanent oppression not only for the Palestinians, but for all those who vote for their interests and call for the establishment of their state.

America and Israel on one side and the rest of the world on the other is a logical beginning of justified optimism that truth and justice will finally triumph.

Yousef Ramadan is the Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh

Israel-Palestine conflict
