Unesco recognized the impact that our great media army in Gaza deserved through bestowing it with the prestigious press freedom award.

Who else deserves this honor?

Our great army in Gaza has dazzled the world with its elaborate and even genius performance in the fiercest war humanity has ever known in the twenty-first century.

Many martyrs fell among them.

Countless were wounded, and they lost their homes and families.

All this happened without one of them lagging behind in their difficult and glorious task.

They revealed the Israeli army's naked truth in front of the whole world, putting its generals in the dock of indictment and criminal prosecution.

They are the loyal people of Gaza who surpassed all journalists and correspondents of the world.

Without their effort, courage, and determination, universities in America and many countries around the world would not have revolted, and the streets of capitals would not have been filled with demonstrators against the lie of the "Oasis of Democracy in the Middle East Desert."

They are the great army of our national journalism, the sons and grandchildren of Kamal Nasser, Majid Abu Sharar, Kamal Adwan, Hani Joharia, and the brothers and colleagues of Shirin Abu Aqleh.

We did not mention the names of the martyrs of our great army who fell or whose families fell in the war, not because they lack moral right, but because the list is long, and the chain of martyrdom has not been interrupted.

Our great army, Gaza journalists, and media, who were challenged with the bare camera against gunpowder, are the bearers of good news of victory for their cause, the issue of Palestine's justice, and its indisputable right to freedom and independence.

The deserved Unesco Prize is a decoration that should bear the name of Gaza and hang on the chest of every free and honorable journalist in the world.