The builders of Smart Bangladesh

As Bangladesh endeavours to carve its name within the worldwide drive towards technological innovation, the role of students emerges as pivotal in forming the direction of the country towards getting to be a Smart Bangladesh. The amalgamation of energetic abundance, new viewpoints, and a commitment to alter makes students the forerunners of advancement.

The Smart Bangladesh vision, announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is envisioned as a country where technology has progressed and is sustainable. Infrastructure and policies no doubt play an important role in this realization, but the energy and engagement of young people and students come first. As the future architects of society, they are extraordinarily positioned to drive advancement, challenge conventional standards, and actuate positive change.

The government, educational institutions, and industry partners must collaborate to form an ecosystem that sustains such a mentality. The government must align its policies with the aspirations of the youth, giving a supportive system for innovation and entrepreneurship. Rearranging bureaucratic procedures, offering financial incentives for startups, and creating mentorship programs can catalyze the change of thoughts into tangible solutions. A collaborative approach between the open and private sectors is basic to create an environment where students can flourish as innovators and entrepreneurs.

Modern education at its core

Education serves as the absolute foundation for progress. As students engage with modern instructive systems, they are exposed to cutting-edge technologies and modern paradigms of thinking. In any case, being smart isn't just adopting the most recent contraptions; it is about utilizing knowledge and innovation to solve real-world issues. Consequently, cultivating critical thinking and problem-solving aptitudes ought to be at the core of education.

Empowering research and development inside universities, providing access to state-of-the-art research facilities, and fostering collaboration between the scholarly communities and industries are all fundamental steps. Students ought to be engaged to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations, turning their thoughts into practical arrangements for societal challenges.

As the future architects of society, they are extraordinarily positioned to drive advancement, challenge conventional standards, and actuate positive change

Digital literacy is imperative in the journey towards a Smart Bangladesh. In an era dominated by technology, students must be prepared with the skills necessary to explore the digital landscape. From coding and programming to understanding cybersecurity, a comprehensive advanced instruction is essential. The government should contribute to initiatives that enhance digital literacy, ensuring that no student is left behind within the technological revolution.

Whereas the obligation lies with educational institutions and policymakers, students themselves play a crucial role in strengthening them. Proactive engagement in extracurricular activities, internships, and collaborative ventures can bridge the gap between hypothetical information and down-to-earth application. Building an organization of like-minded people, both inside the country and globally, opens up avenues for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Innovating with a conscience

The significance of moral considerations in technological advancements cannot be overlooked. As the students get deep into the areas of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, or any other cutting-edge areas, they must be encouraged to have a strong moral base. A social and environmental consideration of the consequences of innovation should be at the heart of improving the future.

Students must champion sustainability in their pursuits. A Smart Bangladesh should not only be technologically advanced, but also environmentally conscious. Students can advocate for and effectively take part in eco-friendly activities, advancing the utilization of renewable energy, sustainable practices, and the preservation of natural resources.

The youth are not just beneficiaries of information; they are the torchbearers of advancement, the modellers of tomorrow, and the guardians of moral considerations. The government, educational institutions and stakeholders from industrial sectors need to realize and unlock the potential of students who are ready to lead Bangladesh to the future of advanced technology and sustainability supported by the necessary channels and opportunities. As students embrace their role in this transformative journey, they contribute not only to their own growth but also to the success and resilience of the entire country.

Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar is vice chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.