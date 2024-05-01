Prioritizing our children’s health

The recent move to resume classes has sparked concerns among parents, educators, and health experts alike, prompting a necessary reflection on the prioritization of our children's well-being. In the wake of UNICEF's alarming 2021 Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), which classifies Bangladesh's children as being at “very high risk” due to climate change, the decision to reopen schools amidst a heat alert warrants careful consideration. The vulnerability of our children to heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration-induced ailments cannot be overstated.

In 2021, the educational institutions opened after being closed for 543 days due to the Corona epidemic. About 40 million students in Bangladesh were out of the classroom during the pandemic. With the health risks posed in the current severe heatwave, the government may consider taking similar action as in 2021 by closing educational institutions. The questions arise: Should the potential risk of missed schooling outweigh the immediate threat posed by extreme heat? Can we afford to gamble with our children's health in the name of educational continuity?

While Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel advocates against the closure of educational institutions, citing the need for uninterrupted learning, it is essential to recognize that the decision must prioritize the well-being of our children above all else. The concerns voiced by parents and educators regarding the adverse effects of heat on children's health and learning experience cannot be dismissed lightly.

The recent report by Deutsche Welle highlights the severity of the heat wave, underscoring the urgency of the situation. With temperatures soaring to record highs and the Meteorological Department unable to provide assurances of imminent relief, the decision to reopen schools appears hasty and ill-advised. As experts warn against the potential consequences of exposing children to such extreme weather conditions, it becomes evident that alternative measures must be considered.

Aiming for a resolution

One proposed solution is to implement morning shifts for classes, allowing students to attend school during cooler hours and minimizing their exposure to the harsh midday sun. Additionally, reducing class time and providing adequate rehydration facilities such as drinking water and saline solutions can help mitigate the risks associated with heat-related illnesses. These measures, though not without challenges, prioritize the health and well-being of our children while ensuring the continuity of their education.

As we navigate these unprecedented times, it is crucial to adopt a proactive and compassionate approach to decision-making. While the desire to resume normalcy in education is understandable, it must not come at the expense of our children's health and safety. By prioritizing their well-being and implementing necessary precautions; we can strike a balance between educational continuity and mitigating the risks posed by extreme weather conditions. Corona in digital Bangladesh was an example of the government having successfully tackled a similar problem with various initiatives.

Educational institutions have summer vacations. And the country's climate during the summer holidays is often quite normal -- the weather may not be as hot. As a result, teachers and students could continue their educational activities easily in the space allotted for holidays, while taking a break now -- and thereby avoiding potential dangers of heat strokes.

By heeding the concerns of parents, educators, and health experts and implementing alternative measures to minimize the risks, we can ensure that our children receive the education they deserve without compromising their safety. Let us prioritize the well-being of our children above all else and make informed decisions that reflect our commitment to their future.

Apurba Mogumder is an apprentice lawyer, District & Session Judge Court, Dhaka.