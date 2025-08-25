Gaza’s famine and the West’s deafening silence

The world is not unfamiliar with images of hunger. Biafra, Somalia, Sudan -- humanitarian crises have always been accompanied by pictures of children with hollow eyes, ribcages protruding like the bars of a broken prison.

Yet, Gaza today presents a famine not born of drought or failed harvests, but of siege, war, and the deliberate strangulation of a people. For the first time, a United Nations-backed analysis has confirmed what Gazans have been crying out for months: Famine has arrived, and it is entirely man-made.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the global body that monitors food crises, says Gaza is now at the highest threshold of food insecurity -- Phase Five, a state defined by catastrophic hunger, death, and acute malnutrition.

Its report is chilling: Gaza City and its surrounding areas are already in famine, while other districts such as Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis are on the brink of catastrophe.

Half a million people face hunger so extreme that survival itself hangs by a thread. And yet, despite this declaration, the machinery of power -- the West, its allies, its institutions -- remains suspended between denial, indifference, and hypocrisy.

The famine in Gaza is not an act of God. It is not a drought, nor an earthquake, nor a flood. It is the result of blockade, bombardment, and a systematic obstruction of humanitarian aid. The IPC itself describes it as “entirely man-made” and “reversible.” But to acknowledge that is to admit that starvation is being wielded as a weapon of war.

Israel rejects this outright, dismissing the UN-backed findings as “false and biased,” claiming the report relies on “partial, superficial information provided by Hamas.” Yet the testimonies from Gaza are too many, raw, and visceral to ignore.

The situation on the ground

Take the words of Reem Tawfiq Khadar, a mother of five in Gaza City: “My youngest son is four years old. But he doesn’t know what fruits and vegetables look like or taste like.” What does it mean for a child to grow up without knowing the taste of fruit?

For months, her family has survived without a scrap of meat, without fresh vegetables. Across Gaza, children’s bodies are wasting away-- hair falling out, bones weakening, immune systems collapsing.

A five-year-old girl, Lamia, who was once healthy, now weighs only 10.5 kilograms. She cannot walk. Doctors diagnose malnutrition but offer no treatment because there is nothing to give. These are not statistics. They are the disintegration of life itself, the slow violence of hunger tearing through the flesh of children.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “a failure of humanity.” He is right. But it is more than that: It is a moral indictment of a world order that has learned to normalize Palestinian suffering. Guterres said famine is “the deliberate collapse of systems necessary for survival.” Those systems -- access to food, water, medicine, and safe shelter -- have been methodically dismantled.

Gaza has been bombed into ruin, its bakeries shuttered, its markets emptied, its aid convoys blocked. What remains is a wasteland where families forage for weeds, where children chew on grass to silence the growl of hunger, where mothers trade dignity for scraps of bread.

International complicity

And yet, while the UN rings alarm bells, the so-called guardians of human rights and democracy in the West hesitate, debate, and delay. Washington insists it is pressuring Israel to allow more aid, while simultaneously funding and arming the very military campaign that has created the famine. European capitals issue statements of concern, but fall in line behind Israel’s denials.

The hypocrisy is staggering: The same powers that rallied global outrage over Russia’s weaponization of food in Ukraine now look away as Gaza is starved before their eyes. When famine stalks white children, it is a tragedy. When it stalks Palestinian children, it is politics.

The statistics are grim. The Hamas-run Health Ministry reports 271 deaths from starvation and malnutrition since the war began -- 112 of them children. Aid groups say the true figure is likely higher, as many die quietly in tents, too weak to reach a hospital. The IPC warns that every day of delay costs lives that cannot be reclaimed.

“The time for debate is over. Famine is present. It is spreading rapidly,” the report says. But debate continues, hesitation lingers, and the slow-motion massacre of hunger grinds on.

Mothers in Gaza describe their own bodies shrinking, their milk drying, their newborns skeletal. A British nurse working with UK-Med recounts that 70 percent of pregnant women who come to her clinic are severely malnourished, delivering babies smaller and weaker than nature intended.

The cruelty is generational: Children who survive famine grow up stunted, their brains underdeveloped, their futures stolen before they can begin.

Hunger is not only killing the present -- it is consuming the future of an entire people.

One cannot ignore the grotesque contrast between the language of Western leaders and the reality in Gaza. They speak of “humanitarian corridors” while aid trucks idle at checkpoints for days. They boast of “extensive humanitarian efforts,” while mothers say they cannot find baby milk, even at prices triple their normal cost.

They insist there is no famine, even as UN agencies confirm otherwise, even as children collapse in the arms of parents too weak to cry. In the West, debates about Gaza revolve around “security,” “hostages,” and “terrorism.” In Gaza, the debate is over whether there will be enough grass left for tomorrow’s meal.

And so we must confront the truth: This is not only a humanitarian crisis, but a political choice. Starvation in Gaza is the byproduct of a war waged with Western support, financed by Western money, and shielded by Western diplomacy.

If famine is “a failure of humanity,” it is also a failure of accountability. Israel has obligations under international law to ensure the survival of civilians under its control, yet it continues to obstruct aid, to bomb distribution routes, and to blame the victims. The West, meanwhile, mouths sympathy while providing cover.

In a joint statement, four UN agencies -- FAO, UNICEF, WFP, and WHO -- pleaded for an immediate ceasefire and “uninterrupted humanitarian access.”

They warned that child malnutrition in Gaza is accelerating at a catastrophic pace. More than 12,000 children are acutely malnourished, one in four at risk of long-term damage or death.

Yet, ceasefire remains a dirty word in Western capitals, as if peace itself is a concession to terrorism. The result is paralysis. And in paralysis, children die.

The cruelty of famine lies in its slow inevitability. Bombs kill in an instant. Hunger kills by inches, day after day, until the body collapses. In Gaza, people live this death in slow motion. They weigh themselves and see the numbers drop -- 56 kilograms becoming 46, 19 kilograms becoming 10.5.

They watch their children’s faces grow hollow, their laughter replaced by silence, and their play replaced by weakness.

They count coins and realize they can buy neither flour nor fruit, neither baby milk nor medicine. They look at the world and see nothing but excuses.

History will not be kind. Just as we look back at the famines of Biafra or Ethiopia and ask how the world could have watched, future generations will look back at Gaza and ask how famine was allowed.

This famine unfolded in plain sight, in the 21st century, under the gaze of satellites and live news coverage. They will ask how the West, which never ceases to preach about human rights, allowed children to starve while debating semantics. They will ask why humanity failed, again.

In Gaza, the famine is no longer a threat. It is reality. The question is whether the world dares to face its complicity, or whether it will retreat into denial, hiding behind the language of diplomacy while an entire population wastes away. Hunger does not wait for politics. Every day of delay is another day of death.

In the end, famine in Gaza is not only a test of Israel’s obligations. It is a test of the West’s morality, of the UN’s resolve, of our shared humanity. And so far, we are failing.

HM Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].