Honouring humanity in action

Every year on August 19, the world pauses to mark World Humanitarian Day, a moment to recognize the courage and sacrifice of humanitarian workers who stand firm in defense of dignity and humanity amid crises. It is also a day of remembrance, honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving people in need.

The day traces its origin to August 19, 2003, when a devastating bomb attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad claimed 22 lives, including that of Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN Secretary- General’s Special Representative for Iraq. In response, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution in December 2008, sponsored by Sweden, declaring August 19 as World Humanitarian Day, which was first observed in 2009.

Since then, it has served as a platform to raise awareness of humanitarian needs, strengthen international cooperation, and honour those, both local and international, who put themselves at risk to serve others.

The contribution of humanitarian workers

Humanitarian workers remain the lifeline in conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas. Their work often comes with enormous risk. In 2023 alone, a record 280 aid workers were killed, 224 wounded, and 91 kidnapped across 33 countries -- tragically, 163 of those deaths occurred in Gaza within just three months.

UN data shows that in 2024, more than 380 humanitarian workers lost their lives, some in the line of duty, others even in their homes, while hundreds more were injured, detained, or abducted.

There are genuine fears that 2025 could see an even higher toll. Yet, despite these dangers, humanitarian workers continue to deliver food, medicine, shelter, and protection to millions.

In 2023, global humanitarian operations reached over 140 million people, a testament to their courage and commitment.

Rising needs, mounting risks

The current humanitarian landscape is more complex than ever. UN figures show that less than 18.5% of urgent funding for life- saving interventions has been received, while only about 12% of the $44 billion required under the Global Humanitarian Overview for 2025 has been mobilized.

From Gaza and Ukraine to Sudan, Yemen, and Myanmar, humanitarian access is increasingly restricted, aid facilities are attacked, and civilians face the heaviest burdens of war, climate shocks, and displacement.

A model of humanitarian solidarity

Bangladesh’s humanitarian legacy runs deep. It began in 1971, when the Liberation War displaced millions and drove nearly 10 million people to seek refuge in India.

That humanitarian crisis sparked a nationwide movement for relief and rehabilitation, and also laid the foundation for some of the country’s strongest institutions.

BRAC was established in 1972, initially to resettle returning refugees, while Caritas Bangladesh reorganized after the 1970 cyclone to support national recovery.

The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), run jointly by the Government and the Red Crescent, has since become one of the world’s largest volunteer-based disaster response systems.

The results are evident: Cyclone- related mortality has declined more than 100-fold since the 1970 Bhola cyclone, which claimed an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 lives, to approximately 3,000 to 3,500 deaths during Cyclone Sidr in 2007 -- thanks to expanded cyclone shelters, faster warning systems, and organized evacuations.

Even after the catastrophic 1991 cyclone, which claimed 138,000 lives, responses have become increasingly professional, coordinated, and community-driven.

Today, Bangladesh also shelters nearly one million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, where NGOs, government agencies, health workers, and CPP volunteers continue to provide lifesaving services despite shrinking global funding.

These efforts highlight a half-century tradition of homegrown humanitarian leadership that stands in sharp contrast to a world often driven by self-interest and profit.

Strengthening solidarity and empowering communities

The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2025, “Strengthening global solidarity and empowering local communities”, is a reminder that humanitarian action cannot succeed in silos. True resilience comes when international actors walk hand in hand with local communities, recognizing their leadership and investing in their capacities.

Governments have a responsibility to ensure policies and resources reach the most vulnerable. Humanitarian organizations can share knowledge, coordinate efforts, and advocate principled action.

The private sector can bring innovation and financing. And individuals, ordinary citizens, can volunteer, raise awareness, and support local initiatives.

In Bangladesh, as in the rest of the world, this theme underscores that solidarity is not simply about responding to crises; it is about reaffirming our shared responsibility to empower those on the frontlines so they are not passive recipients of aid, but active drivers of their own future.

As we mark World Humanitarian Day 2025, we are reminded that the spirit of humanity has always been part of Bangladesh’s story, from the struggles of 1971 to today’s efforts in responding to cyclones, floods, and refugee crises, and it continues to inspire countless humanitarian workers worldwide.

This year’s theme challenges us to go beyond symbolic gestures and commit to real action: To safeguard those who risk their lives for others, to strengthen solidarity across borders, and to invest in communities that stand at the frontlines of disasters. Honouring humanitarian workers is not just about remembrance; it is about renewing our collective responsibility to uphold dignity, save lives, and choose humanity -- today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

Inmanuel Chayan Biswas is a Program Officer, Disaster Management (DM), Caritas Bangladesh.