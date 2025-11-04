Continuing the legacy of Ekushey book fair

It is good to see a decision being made about when the Ekushey book fair will be held. After a discussion between officials from Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association and Bangla Academy on Sunday, it was decided that the fair will be held in February, after the national parliamentary elections.

While exact dates are yet to be announced, it is a relief that it is being planned to be hosted around the usual timeline, despite the many factors that could potentially postpone the annual event.

The Ekushey book fair is an integral part of our cultural identity; it is an event and space that has, for generations, promoted the practice of coming together to celebrate language and the power of words, and it is absolutely crucial that we do not let political transitions and other national uncertainties deprive the public of this long-standing community affair.

Our country is one that was built on a love for language, an appreciation of creative expression, and the desire for freedom -- all things that have become woven into the fabric of Bangladesh's history. To that end, we must ensure that events like the Ekushey fair, which represent our history and heritage, remain untouched by any political or religious turmoil or transitions.

We must continue to promote creativity and freedom of speech, especially as a nation that has carved out a reputation for not backing down in the face of oppression and injustice. While the importance of the elections is known to all, and must be overseen as seamlessly as possible, we must also uphold the arts and continue the legacy of the events that have stood the test of time and political transitions.