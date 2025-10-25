Tobacco continues to prioritize profit over people

It is good to see a continued fight for public health in regards to tobacco consumption regulations -- an issue that has pained our nation for far too long.

In a recent seminar organized by the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, concerns were raised on tobacco usage and its risks, with a rightful call to action being made to make amendments to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act.

The amendment in question -- which proposes closing the gaps that have shown up since the last amendment enacted in 2013 and allowed the tobacco industry to exploit the public -- has been facing resistance from the authorities for two years now, citing reasons such as a hit to the national revenue.

That kind of reasoning simply does not sit well with health officials and, indeed, us citizens.

As per recent WHO data, almost 40 million people aged 15 years or older consumed tobacco products last year alone. This is especially alarming, given that 161,000 tobacco-related deaths are recorded annually in Bangladesh, with over one-fifth of that figure caused by passive smoking. The problem has escalated in recent years with the availability of loose cigarettes at almost every vendor, further enabling younger people’s access.

It certainly does not help that a public-smoking culture is prevalent across the nation, with zero regard for the discomfort caused to passers-by and the impacts this leaves on the environment.

This just cannot go on. The authorities must treat the issue as what it is: A public health crisis, which requires immediate attention to dismantle a system that only benefits tobacco companies.

We urge the relevant authorities to review and enact the amendment as early as possible to avoid any further escalation to the hazards facing our nation as a result of tobacco. We cannot prioritize profit at the expense of our people.