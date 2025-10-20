Fostering an academic culture of care and well-being

We are very encouraged to learn of the University Grants Commission (UGC), in collaboration with Unesco, starting a mental health support service for university students across Bangladesh.

Starting November, 10,000 students from 22 public and private universities will benefit from tailored mental health support programs that have been designed to address the psychological and social challenges that our students in higher education continue to face.

Not only is such an initiative noteworthy for its direct impact on students, but must also be commended for its holistic approach as it includes specialized training for university officials, teachers, and staff.

Indeed, equipping everybody within the academic community with relevant skills and tools to better recognize and support mental health needs is absolutely a step in the right direction. By integrating mental health care into the institutional structure and encouraging recruitment of educators trained in mental health, UGC is challenging age-old environments and setting a new standard that prioritizes emotional resilience and positive teacher-student relationships.

That the program also recognizes the key role of parents and the wider community and encourages their involvement to create a broad support network for students’ mental well-being also shows that the thought that has gone into its design.

This is the sort of comprehensive approach that could potentially cultivate long-term emotional health that our students have been desperately in need of. We hope that the initiative receives all of the support it deserves and paves the way for not only academic success but the holistic development of our future leaders.