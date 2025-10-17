Friday, October 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
A friend in Australia

The Australia-Bangladesh bilateral relationship has long been a model of cooperative international development

Update : 17 Oct 2025, 12:06 AM

We commend the Australia-Bangladesh Development Partnership Plan 2025-2030, which could be a noteworthy initiative to foster sustainable growth, human development, and climate resilience for our nation with the assistance of a nation that has long been a well-wisher and ally in Australia.

Such a partnership would only build upon what has been decades of cooperation, with Australia being among the first nations to recognize our independence in 1971. Australia's pledged humanitarian assistance also underscores a compassionate and strategic approach for overall regional stability and prosperity -- one that is much needed given the volatility that currently exists and rising tensions among nations in the region. Australia's support is particularly critical in areas that align with our own development priorities such as education, economic resilience among marginalized communities, and gender equality. 

While we have made notable progress with regard to all of these metrics, we remain far below the standards we aspire to reach, and it is assistance from nations such as Australia that will help us with its expertise and resources playing a major role in accelerating our journey towards these standards. This renewed partnership also brings to light the need for more people-to-people ties; more instances of cultural exchange is only ever a positive for regional peace-building efforts. 

The Australia-Bangladesh bilateral relationship has long been a model of cooperative international development, where a more developed nation is able to balance its humanitarian commitments with strategic economic and social initiatives to assist a developing nation from reaching its potential. Bangladesh will look to its partners such as Australia to be inspiring examples of how partnerships can amplify impact and prosperity.

