Doing more for the visually-impaired

October 15 marks White Cane Safety Day, an occasion to reflect on the rights, safety, and inclusion of visually-impaired people. For Bangladesh, however, this day is a crucial reminder that, despite progress, there is much that we must do to create a more accessible and equitable society.

In our country, millions of people live daily with some disability, including a significant number of visually-impaired individuals who face daily challenges, be those in education, healthcare, employment, or just everyday mobility. This day symbolizes not only the independence and empowerment that the white cane grants, but the broader need for comprehensive support systems.

It is fair to say that our public infrastructure is largely inadequate for those with visual impairments. From sidewalks to public transport to access to buildings, all lack universal design features that make it easier for the visually-impaired to navigate.

The fact is that our country is largely inaccessible physically for these individuals, and therefore severely restricts their mobility and independence.

Educational access for visually-impaired students also remains a challenge. While inclusive education policies exist, they are unevenly implemented, with once again the marginalized populations being deprived as a result of a lack of resources, trained teachers, and accessible learning materials - thus limiting their potential to contribute to our country’s prosperity.

While Bangladesh has ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, it means nothing without action that showcases commitment to the cause. On this White Cane Safety Day, we must recommit to make sure that any disability does not continue to be a barrier to dignity and the opportunity to flourish and thrive.