Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
Stronger together with the Maldives

Strengthening our ties with the Maldives transcends commerce and is instead rooted in our future survival in a world where nations such as ours are being devastated by climate change

Update : 07 Oct 2025, 11:27 AM

At a time when diplomacy for nations such as ours continues to become more and more vital, it is encouraging to see Bangladesh and the Maldives look for avenues to strengthen what is already considered excellent bilateral relations.

In particular, both nations are on the frontlines of climate catastrophe despite being innocent in causing this crisis. As such, as we look to strengthen ties and expand upon trade and commercial engagements, it is equally significant for leaders of both nations to find solidarity in our shared vulnerability and collectively raise our voices against this injustice. 

While there is no questioning the potential for trade, agriculture, and human resource development to further expand and enhance, our partnership, long rooted in mutual respect and existential necessity, could be the blueprint for climate-resilient cooperation in this region.

Both our countries, despite minimal contribution to global emissions, face disproportionate climate impacts such as rising sea levels, intensified cyclones, and salinity intrusion that threaten our food and water security. This shared reality compels a unified voice in global forums where both nations can and must advocate for emissions reductions and equitable climate finance. Beyond climate diplomacy however, there is also potential for collaborations in transshipment, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture that will see mutual growth for both nations.

What is most important to realize here is that strengthening our ties with the Maldives transcends commerce and is instead rooted in our future survival in a world where nations such as ours are being devastated by climate change. It is thus vital that we combine economic cooperation with joint climate advocacy -- not only to safeguard our futures but be an example to all climate-vulnerable nations.

