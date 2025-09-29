Getting tough on tobacco

In Bangladesh, with numbers stating that four of the 10 leading causes of death are linked to lung and respiratory illnesses, and around 80% of male lung cancer patients are smokers, there is a definitive public health crisis that we must address - that of tobacco use.

While it is undeniable that tobacco does contribute to government revenue, for too long, the human cost -- measured in lives lost, families shattered, and healthcare systems burdened -- has not received the attention that it warrants, and is far too steep to justify inaction.

Experts from the Bangladesh Cancer Society and the Bangladesh Lung Foundation have made it clear: There is no alternative to reducing tobacco use if we are to safeguard public health.

To this end, the proposed amendment to the Smoking and Tobacco Products (Control) Act, pending since 2021, must be finalized and implemented without delay. Such policy actions go beyond being mere bureaucratic exercises and are the type that begins to work for the overall good of the society.

Tobacco generates income but it must be questioned what good is such revenue that comes at the expense of the nation’s health and productivity. For years, regardless of administration, we have heard whispers of creating a tobacco-free Bangladesh. While such a goal appears to be a utopian dream given the ubiquitous nature of tobacco in our country, the least we could do is have the political will and societal commitment to make meaningful change and reduce the staggering damage tobacco causes.

We have, as a people and as a nation, been criticized for consistently allowing short-term economic interests to overshadow long-term national well-being. By moving more decisively towards robust tobacco control policies, we can begin to change this narrative and ensure that future generations inherit a healthier Bangladesh.