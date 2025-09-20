Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
The secret to a wider tax net

Fostering economic growth is the only way to secure healthy national revenue generation
 
Representational image. Photo: Collected
20 Sep 2025

While siccing enforcers on serial tax-evading corporate entities holds a lot of value, for Bangladesh to truly experience a paradigm shift in its revenue collection, restoring the public’s faith in the very idea of taxes is paramount.

According to a recent statement made by the finance advisor, strengthening tax enforcement alone is a dated notion when it comes to revenue collection, the key, as he suggests, lies in providing value. A healthy tax net, then, is a product of prosperity, not persuasion, as the goal is not to squeeze existing compliant taxpayers harder, but to create an ecosystem where thousands more want to become compliant.

As the adviser noted, citing Brazil’s example, citizens and businesses pay taxes willingly when they see their money translated into excellent public services: quality education for their children, efficient healthcare, and modern infrastructure that enables commerce. When the tangible returns on taxes are clear, compliance becomes a matter of time.

However, that takes into cognizance an economy that is stable and thriving, which is certainly a goal for Bangladesh as things stand. To that end, allowing the private sector to truly flourish will be key -- this means a relentless focus on dismantling the typical, debilitating barriers to doing business such as overt bureaucratic red tape, delays in securing permits, and the unpredictable regulatory environment that has long stifled entrepreneurship and investment.

This is where recent administrative wins offer a beacon of hope. The successful implementation of the Bangladesh Single Window, which, reportedly, has already processed over half a million documents, is precisely the kind of reform that changes the game. Such modernization initiatives, including the digitization of the National Board of Revenue’s systems and the promotion of e-filing, are critical, as they deliver the twin benefits of efficiency and transparency -- two factors which have sorely been missing from our tax culture.

The message is clear: Fostering economic growth is the only way to secure healthy national revenue generation.

Tax
