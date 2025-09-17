Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Telling the truth about false cases

What is also equally important is for this initiative to remain as transparent, independent, and rigorous as possible

Pixabay
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 12:09 AM

Despite the numerous positives that have emerged in the country ever since the events of the Monsoon Revolution, not all has been positive. Among the most egregious of these negatives has unquestionably been the countless false cases that have been filed against individuals incriminating them of crimes they had no means to commit.

To that end, we welcome the government forming three committees at the ministry, district, and metropolitan levels to supervise the submission of interim investigation reports -- such a move is aimed at clearing these individuals who have been falsely implicated in criminal cases.

It has truly been disheartening to see the filing of such cases weaponized and used as a tool for retribution and vengeance. Such callous misuse of the legal system has not helped the nation in any way and instead has only deteriorated the already-low public trust in ensuring justice.

Systemic flaws have long plagued criminal proceedings in the country, and while false cases look to have surged over the past year, this has been a problem for the nation for some time now. If we are to move away from this practice of the misuse of legal instruments, it is vital for these committees to be able to do their job so as to begin restoring fairness and accountability to our justice system.

What is also equally important is for this initiative to remain as transparent, independent, and rigorous as possible. As things stand currently, there is inclusion of legal and administrative officials in each committee -- while this is a good start, we would like to see engagement with civil society and rights groups as well to ensure impartiality. 

With a history of a failure to deliver true justice, this latest step by the government offers a chance to rectify errors. We hope to see more such initiatives to ensure a legal system that the people can finally trust.

Read More

From ego-system to eco-system

Duscu and Juscu elections: What are the implications?

Reversing the retreat

We need more recreational space

Going digital the right way

Regulating AI use could stop its runaway energy expansion

Latest News

Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs to stay alive in Asia Cup

Beijing welcomes Dhaka to participate in cooperation under framework of GGI

From ego-system to eco-system

What to know about Qatar, the Middle East’s quiet power

Duscu and Juscu elections: What are the implications?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x