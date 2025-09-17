Telling the truth about false cases

Despite the numerous positives that have emerged in the country ever since the events of the Monsoon Revolution, not all has been positive. Among the most egregious of these negatives has unquestionably been the countless false cases that have been filed against individuals incriminating them of crimes they had no means to commit.

To that end, we welcome the government forming three committees at the ministry, district, and metropolitan levels to supervise the submission of interim investigation reports -- such a move is aimed at clearing these individuals who have been falsely implicated in criminal cases.

It has truly been disheartening to see the filing of such cases weaponized and used as a tool for retribution and vengeance. Such callous misuse of the legal system has not helped the nation in any way and instead has only deteriorated the already-low public trust in ensuring justice.

Systemic flaws have long plagued criminal proceedings in the country, and while false cases look to have surged over the past year, this has been a problem for the nation for some time now. If we are to move away from this practice of the misuse of legal instruments, it is vital for these committees to be able to do their job so as to begin restoring fairness and accountability to our justice system.

What is also equally important is for this initiative to remain as transparent, independent, and rigorous as possible. As things stand currently, there is inclusion of legal and administrative officials in each committee -- while this is a good start, we would like to see engagement with civil society and rights groups as well to ensure impartiality.

With a history of a failure to deliver true justice, this latest step by the government offers a chance to rectify errors. We hope to see more such initiatives to ensure a legal system that the people can finally trust.