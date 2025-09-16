Going digital the right way

While claims of being a “Digital Bangladesh” were over-exaggerated, there is no questioning the fact that embracing digitization is a positive. As such, the more we are successfully able to digitize, the better it will be for the nation at large.

To this end, the introduction of a non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) system based on RFID technology and robotic cameras for automatic toll detection when crossing the Padma Bridge is among the more positive initiatives taken when it comes to digitization of services.

Credit must be given to the current administration for finally recognizing the need for such a service that promises seamless, faster toll payments without the need for stopping and, cumulatively, saving crucial time for commuters.

Indeed, this is a feature that not only should see swift implementation across financial apps in the country, but must also see expansion beyond the Padma Bridge and implemented on all bridges, expressways, and highways that require tolls.

At present, too many hours continue to be wasted when needing to physically stop and pay these tolls; as a nation that already loses millions of hours due to the traffic every year, automation of tolls would at least provide some respite to this issue.

Digitizing essential services has been spoken of for years now, but it is unfortunate that the average Bangladeshi continues to suffer when it comes to receiving these services. As such, what is needed is not just talk, but genuine prioritization to make these services citizen-centric and available for the general public.

We hope that the full implementation of the non-stop electronic toll system on the Padma Bridge is just the first step towards our nation’s broader push toward technological progress and digital transformation.