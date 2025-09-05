Friday, September 05, 2025

An ally in Japan

With that said, it is only fitting that the two nations explore ways to take this relationship to the next level

Update : 05 Sep 2025, 09:20 AM

While Bangladesh’s labour conditions remain far from ideal, it was an encouraging sign to see a Japanese parliamentary delegation recently visiting Bangladesh and noting the enhanced working environment in factories. While acknowledging progress, the delegation also highlighted that there remains room for further improvement.

To that end, it is ongoing collaborative efforts with nations such as Japan that will help in advancing Bangladesh’s labour sector, and thereby help make our industries better.

However, a country like Japan’s involvement in Bangladesh extends far beyond labour standards improvement. Indeed, as stated by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Japan has long been a trusted friend of Bangladesh and heavily involved in our development over the years.

With that said, it is only fitting that the two nations explore ways to take this relationship to the next level; Japan’s assistance with technical and skill development for Bangladeshi workforce could be a gamechanger, empowering and preparing them for higher-quality jobs both home and abroad. 

It goes without saying that as Bangladesh loses some of the incentives afforded to LDC nations as it graduates, enhancing both the quality and competitiveness of its workforce are non-negotiable if it is to remain relevant as an economy and not stagnate.

Japan’s engagement, and indeed Bangladesh’s efforts to engage with other technologically-advanced nations, will be a vital factor in ensuring that we remain on track to stimulate investment in key economic sectors of Bangladesh and helping with what is currently a struggling labour market domestically.

Bangladesh must continue on the path of enhanced diplomatic efforts; it is continued cooperation with nations of Japan’s calibre that promise to accelerate our overall socio-economic progress and help us meet our ambitious development goals.

 

