Redefining our remittance strategy

Without hyperbole, remittance sent in by Bangladesh’s hard-working expatriate workforce is a critical pillar of not only our nation’s foreign exchange reserves but indeed of our overall economy. The billions sent home by our expatriate workers alleviate pressure on the current account, bolster the country's liquidity, and provide a vital lifeline to millions of families.



To that end, the latest figures from the Bangladesh Bank are indeed a cause for celebration. According to reports, Bangladesh received a staggering $2.08 billion in remittances in just the first 27 days of August, contributing to a 17.5% growth in the first two months of the current fiscal year. This surge follows a record-breaking year where expatriates sent home over $30bn.



Given the incredible volatility that the global economy has been going through for the past few years, this is a positive sign for our nation.



While we rightly celebrate the dedication and sacrifice of our millions of expatriate workers, this ongoing boom must not breed complacency. Instead, it should serve as an urgent catalyst for the aggressive diversification of our labour export markets and a fundamental transformation of the very nature of our exported workforce from low-cost to high-skilled.



For too long, Bangladesh’s labour migration has been overly concentrated in a few Gulf nations. While these nations remain vital partners, global economic shifts and changing domestic policies in these places demand that the administration pro-actively seek new destinations. The interim government, through its diplomatic channels and the goodwill enjoyed by the current cabinet led by a global luminary, must prioritize negotiations for bilateral labour agreements with emerging economies across the globe.



Similarly, it is imperative that we redefine the very brand of "Bangladeshi labour" abroad -- the global market increasingly prizes skills, technical expertise, and specialized knowledge over brute physical labour. While Bangladeshi workers are renowned for their resilience and hard work, relying solely on the "low cost" advantage is a dangerously diminishing returns strategy.



With a little more effort, our remittance strategy can yield so much more.