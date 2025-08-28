Thursday, August 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Towards stronger ties with South Korea

Diplomacy must continue to play a major role to enhance Bangladesh’s regional and global standing

Update : 28 Aug 2025, 12:01 PM

With Bangladesh’s efforts to rebuild its economy and be ready for its graduation from a least developed country next year ongoing, there is a greater need than ever for us to prioritize bilateral relations, especially given global uncertainty and geopolitical maneuvering.

To that end, the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Seoul held this week could be a pivotal moment in Bangladesh-South Korea relations. Forging deeper strategic partnership with a nation such as South Korea will be crucial for us to be able to continue trending upwards.

South Korea is already among our largest foreign direct investment providers and together with the numerous companies operating in Bangladesh, allows for our nation to have vital technology and infrastructure support. In addition, there is also scope for human resources development, regular migration under the EPS program, and educational and technical collaboration.

This is particularly significant due to South Korea’s position as a technologically-advanced nation, and their expertise would be critical for assisting Bangladesh with becoming more future ready. We have long needed to move away and explore other products and services, and we must identify the areas that could boost our industrial base and bring about the diversity our export basket has long warranted.

In a world that is defined by economic volatility and geopolitical shifts, it will be our ability to leverage strategic partnerships that will be a major factor in ensuring Bangladesh does not lag behind when it comes to economic diversification, technological advancement, and infrastructure modernization. 

To that end, diplomacy must continue to play a major role to enhance Bangladesh’s regional and global standing. Stronger ties with nations such as South Korea offer new avenues for trade, investment, and innovation, and will help build a more resilient and forward-looking Bangladesh.

 

