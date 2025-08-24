Igniting the fight for fire safety

In Bangladesh, the lack of comprehensive fire safety mechanisms has led to countless deaths and innumerable life-altering injuries -- indeed, in the past six years, our nation has seen multiple major fires which have upended lives, mostly in our overpopulated urban centres and industrial zones.

Our reality is one of cramped lanes left inaccessible to standard fire trucks due to poor urban planning, of buildings constructed with blatant disregard for safety codes, and of industrial growth that has too often prioritized profit over even the most basic of precautions. Against this backdrop, a beleaguered fire department has battled bravely, but with outdated equipment and limited reach.

To this end, the government’s recent approval of a Tk650.96 crore project which includes the establishment and rebuilding of 20 Fire Service and Civil Defense stations across 14 districts is a necessary and welcome step. Bangladesh frequently experiences major fire incidents in high-rises or factories, relating to poorly enforced building codes which sees unscrupulous traders store volatile chemicals in residential areas to bypass the costs of proper storage facilities.

Bangladesh’s urban and industrial centres are textbook examples of high-density danger, given just how much of a labyrinth of cramped lanes our cities have become, where access for a standard fire engine is often impossible, let alone for the specialized vehicles needed for high-rise blazes. Our industrial hubs, particularly those housing garments, chemicals, and container depots, are too often ticking time bombs, with safety protocols ignored in the pursuit of profit.

The interim government’s move to bolster the fire department is a positive and necessary investment in saving lives, seeing just how frequently fires tend to break out. However, true safety will not be achieved only through more fire stations, it will be done after we have established an ecosystem where prevention is paramount.