A day of loss

There is no denying the misrule of the previous Awami League regime; over the decade and a half that they were in power, they have been guilty of crimes beyond comprehension.

However, among the administration’s most egregious crimes was relegating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to only be a symbol for the Awami League, brazenly displaying him as their unofficial political symbol. This misrepresentation has thus tarnished his true legacy - as among the, if not the, most important figures in the history of this nation.

One year removed from Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country and leaving behind a broken economy, it is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s contributions that are now minimized. This is a shame, for it follows the pattern of vengeful politics that has been a mainstay for this nation, and has played a role in keeping us from achieving our full potential. Much like the Awami League attempted to minimize the role played by President Ziaur Rahman during his tenure, we are seeing something similar. Much like it was wrong to diminish Zia’s contributions to the country, it is equally so to diminish Mujib’s contributions that led to the birth of this nation.

The tarnishing of his legacy remains on full display at Road 32 in Dhanmondi, with his home all but razed to the ground. It is anger and anguish that continues to define us, and such destruction of a monument vital to our national history will remain a low point for this country.

The same is true for August 15, 1975, when Mujib was assassinated, along with most of his family, at his residence in Dhanmondi. Despite political differences, this event will always be a tragic loss of life and a tragedy for our nation, and ought to be remembered as such.