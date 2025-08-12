Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Empowering the youth to lead the nation

We must empower our youth to be champions of democracy, sustainability, and progress

 

 

Update : 12 Aug 2025, 04:10 PM

With the nation one year removed from the events of the historic Monsoon Revolution that ushered in a new era, we are still at a crossroads. However, we must not forget that the transformative uprising that toppled long-standing authoritarian rule was led by students and young citizens. It is they who first showed the courage to defy and stand up for what was right.

To that end, we remember the contribution of the youth and take into consideration their voices. Last year’s movement went beyond quota reforms and instead became a call for inclusive governance, economic opportunity, and dignity. 

With the nation poised to have elections next year, it is time the nation collectively acknowledged that young people are not merely beneficiaries of change but the architects of a new national ethos. The role of the youth must be as leaders moving forward, combining passion, innovation, and an urgent desire for justice.

The challenges remain, from economic pressures, job scarcity, and political mistrust along with the deterioration of rule of law. Yet, ongoing youth engagement has unquestionably sparked necessary conversations about fairness, equity, and constitutional reforms - all of which are vital to steer our nation towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. Bangladesh at this juncture not only needs transparent elections but must continue rebuilding trust within the country while crafting policies rooted in inclusiveness. 

On International Youth Day, and in this pivotal moment, we must empower our youth to be champions of democracy, sustainability, and progress. It is their role which will determine whether the promise of last year’s uprising leads to enduring and meaningful change, not just in politics, but the entirety of our social and economic fabric. 

