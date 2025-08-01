Political violence does nothing but hurt the nation

It is truly sad to see the recent clashes between supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) that left at least 15 injured in the chaos. What is arguably even more distressing is the fact that these are all-too-common in our country, and is the reflection of the political intolerance that, unfortunately, continues.

It is impossible to witness such scenes without recalling the aspirations of the Monsoon Revolution only last year -- a movement that saw citizens rise above partisanship, demanding dignity, accountability, and meaningful participation in their nation’s political life. A time in Bangladesh which saw a rare moment of unity.

The promise was that Bangladesh might finally be done with this cycle of blame, violence, and retribution that has defined its politics as a nation for five decades now. Sadly, it appears we remain far away from such a reality.

Political parties in any democracy ought to be stewards, yet more often than not turn a blind eye as their supporters engage in violence and stoking tensions for short-term gain.

While such incidents continue unchecked, it is always the nation that suffers, chipping away at the social trust that is already at rock bottom.

The people of this country have long been crying out for a politics that does not rely on internal warfare seeped in retribution but instead truly takes into account the needs of the everyday person, even if that may require compromise. History will remember sound political leaders as those who could effectively practice tolerance, foster debate, and choose collaboration over conflict.

Our future should not be determined by those who wound, but by those who build.