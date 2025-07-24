A liveable Dhaka is a cruel illusion

It is nothing short of unfortunate that corruption remains rooted in our civil administration -- a visible, systemic rot that undermines governance, erodes public trust, and even results in lives being lost.

Certainly no more is that corruption evident than within the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), an organization which has a proven track record of corruption compromising its integrity.



According to a recent report by Bonik Barta, rampant corruption and red tape affect nearly all services offered by Rajuk, including land use permissions, plot transfers, name registrations, building approvals, and more. Bribery, reportedly, is not only widespread but wildly egregious with costs ranging from Tk5 lakh to over Tk1 crore for land developers depending on the scope of the project.



Furthermore, the Electronic Construction Permitting System which Rajuk introduced in 2022 to combat corruption, has been a complete failure, with the system being completely non-functional as applications are far too often rejected without any explanation whatsoever, forcing users to seek in-person help and eventually pay bribes to get any work done.



This has always been, and still is, unacceptable.



This culture of impunity has paved the way for negligence on a scale that is both horrifying and predictable. For context, the 2024 Bailey Road fire, which claimed double digit lives, is a stark reminder of what happens when oversight is traded for kickbacks.

The building in question, Green Cozy Cottage, housed restaurants on floors not approved for such use, and yet gas cylinders were stored recklessly inside the building while the structure itself also lacked a fire exit.



And yet it passed inspections. Rajuk’s failure to enforce its own regulations had allowed the building to operate in blatant violation of code, as inspectors turned a blind eye, occupancy certificates were issued without scrutiny, and, when disaster eventually struck, officials resorted to the same old tactic of avoiding accountability.



The cost of corruption is not just economic but human, and until institutions such as Rajuk are held to account, the promise of a livable Dhaka will remain a cruel illusion.