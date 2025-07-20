Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

Bangladesh’s healthcare infrastructure has witnessed incremental improvements at best over the years, with systemic challenges -- especially when it comes to ensuring equitable, quality care for all citizens -- often getting in the way of the landscape truly progressing.



It is in that context that we wholeheartedly agree with Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum’s recent statement expressing the need for strengthening research-based medical education in our nation.



In general, the education system in Bangladesh has primarily concerned itself with rote learning and procedural proficiency, while disregarding the need to instill good values and principles within our students. Given just how crucial and inextricable the work of medical professionals are to ethics and morals, this is nothing if not imperative for Bangladesh.



Similarly, a robust research culture among medical students and educators is also important -- locally driven research can allow our physicians to tailor solutions which truly serve the public. For example, some of Bangladesh’s most persistent public health crises -- such as recurring dengue outbreaks -- require evidence-based, innovative strategies, not imported templates or ad hoc reactions. This is where an emphasis on medical research can pay dividends.



Moreover, incorporating quality research work into the curriculum can foster critical thinking, help detect policy blind spots, and encourage collaborative problem-solving across disciplines. It can lay the groundwork for a healthcare workforce that is not only reactive but also pro-active.



To that end, medical institutions must be empowered with funding, autonomy, and academic freedom. Faculty must be incentivized to mentor research initiatives, and students should be given access to data, laboratories, and interdisciplinary partnerships. Equally important is the integration of soft skills such as communication, compassion, and sensitivity training.



Bangladesh’s healthcare landscape can be so much more with the right work put in at the right time and place.