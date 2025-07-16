A damning assessment



Bangladesh’s economic engine has seemingly sputtered these past couple of years, with the status quo coming to a head following the toppling of the previous government last year. Our growth has slowed down in the recent fiscal year, while inflation -- while lowering -- still remains uncomfortably high. To improve the state of affairs, the interim government’s plans for introducing necessary reforms to our finance sector must go full tilt.



According to a recent report by the World Bank titled “Bangladesh: Strengthening governance and institutional resilience” in support of a $500 million conditional development credit approved by the global lender back in June, the organization cited how “escalating political tensions in the lead-up to the elections could derail the reforms” pointing to vested interest groups potentially resisting any such reforms in politically sensitive areas such as public procurement and banking regulation.



This is indeed a reason for worry.



These reforms have long been overdue -- for years, our banking system has been plagued by poor capitalization, weak governance, and opaque lending practices which have enabled insider abuse. While steps such as tightening related-party lending and disclosing beneficial ownership are commendable, they remain promises on paper until the interim government shows it can enforce them.



The problems have almost always been more political over technical. Bangladesh’s storied culture of impunity -- where policy is decoupled from practice -- is precisely what has eroded public trust in institutions meant to safeguard their interests, economic or otherwise. The interim government must recognize that regulatory bodies need independence, not interference. To this end, audit coverage must extend beyond symbolic checks, and reckless liquidity support must stop being a lifeline for failing banks unless strict conditions are met.



The past year has been a transitional one for Bangladesh, with citizens all over the country reeling from economic shock after economic shock. With the interim government about to celebrate a year of being in power, it must now understand that if we are to stabilize growth, attract investment, and shield the vulnerable from inflationary shocks, financial sector reform must be driven by a sense of urgency and integrity. It cannot allow political interference to get in the way of the people’s interests.