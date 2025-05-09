A failure to power up

It is truly disheartening that the Matarbari power plant, one of our most expensive energy projects, is slowly becoming a glaring symbol of systemic inefficiency and mismanagement.

That in April, this 1,200-megawatt coal-fired facility produced a mere 185 megawatts- just 15% of its intended capacity -- is simply unacceptable and should alarm any and all concerned about our country’s future energy security.

Whether it be the import of low-grade coal, or poor maintenance, or the ever-so-prevalent absence of leadership and accountability, this is hurting our nation -- in the present and in the future.

Indeed, we must agree with Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud who aptly put it: “This is a systemic failure. Development isn't just about building large infrastructure -- it's about ensuring they function properly.”

This debacle must serve as a wake-up call. The previous administration had become too comfortable with squandering billions on projects that failed to deliver, and it is something we must eliminate from our governance with immediate effect.

Our power needs only continue to grow, and while fossil fuel-powered projects will continue to be of significant importance to a nation such as ours, we have an existential need to accelerate our shift toward renewable energy. Be it solar, wind, hydro, or even nuclear, they are all options that offer a pathway to a cleaner, more reliable energy future.

We urge the government to urgently investigate Matarbari, identify the root causes, and hold those responsible to account. Moreover, we must change the culture of our development projects, and it is imperative that in the future, such projects are subject to rigorous oversight, transparent procurement, and ongoing performance evaluation.

It is time our development journey must move beyond ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The real measure of progress is not in the size of a project, but in its ability to deliver lasting, sustainable benefit to the people.