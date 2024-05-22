Skills-based education is our only option

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving plaudits at the 22nd Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers held in London is positive news for the country, but as far as skills-based education goes, we have a long way to go before our education is on par with the rest of the world.

Bangladesh has set its sights on achieving developed nation status by 2041 and as such, a skilled and knowledgeable workforce will be the foundation upon which we will be able to achieve that goal. While we are beginning to see change, our largely traditional education system remains inadequate with regard to equipping students with the practical skills demanded by the modern job market of the 21st century.

We are firmly in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by rapid technological advancements, which has all but disrupted industries worldwide, rendering many traditional jobs obsolete while creating new opportunities in emerging fields. This change provides nations such as ours with the ability to leapfrog, but we must adapt our education system to align with these changes.

That means fostering a workforce adept in critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy -- some of the core tenets that are non-negotiable with regard. Also important is the need for our curriculum to adapt by integrating vocational and technical training to help bridge the skills gap. We must also expect more collaboration between educational institutions and the industry to ensure that curricula remain relevant and responsive to market demands.

Bangladesh's success in achieving its development goals hinges on nurturing a workforce equipped with the necessary skills to drive innovation, productivity, and economic growth. As such, the continued prioritization of skills-based education is the only option for us to unlock our full potential and ensure a prosperous and sustainable future.