Rohingya repatriation must not be forgotten

For close to seven years, ever since the mass exodus from Rakhine State in 2017, Bangladesh has shouldered the immense responsibility of sheltering over one million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution and genocide in Myanmar. Despite the challenges, Bangladesh has gone above and beyond in providing humanitarian assistance and refuge to this persecuted community, setting an exemplary standard for global humanitarian response. There is no room for debate on this.



However, this temporary solution cannot be a permanent one, and it is a shame that we continue to see inaction as the status quo. To that end, we wholeheartedly agree with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud who emphasized the need to begin repatriation, noting that Myanmar's internal conflicts -- a most perpetual issue -- cannot be an excuse for delaying the Rohingya repatriation.



The Rohingya crisis has long demanded a sustainable resolution that addresses the root causes -- the systematic discrimination and violence perpetrated by the Myanmar authorities against the Rohingya people. The international community must no longer turn a blind eye. It must hold Myanmar accountable for its actions in Rakhine State and ensure that the Rohingya can return to their ancestral homeland with full rights, dignity, and security.



While diplomatic efforts have achieved little success so far, Bangladesh must persist in its engagements across all stakeholders. A viable solution can only be achieved through a collective effort that ensures accountability for the atrocities committed and guarantees the Rohingya's fundamental rights and citizenship in Myanmar.



Bangladesh's humanitarian leadership in the Rohingya crisis has been beyond incredible, but the burden should have never fallen solely on one nation. It is about time the rest of the world share the responsibility of finding a just and lasting solution to this protracted crisis.