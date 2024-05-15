Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Rejuvenating our canals

The need is for a systematic and transparent process
DHAKA TRIBUNE
Update : 15 May 2024, 10:21 AM

Dhaka's waterlogging woes have been well documented; it is an issue that has plagued the nation ever since our inception, causing immense hardship and disruption to daily life.

Among the primary causes of this perennial problem is the rampant encroachment and illegal occupation of canals and water bodies, which serve as vital drainage channels. To that end, we are encouraged by Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, who said that he will follow a “zero tolerance” policy and give utmost importance to recovering occupied canals in the areas under his jurisdiction.

Indeed, it is high time that decisive action is taken to reclaim these essential waterways and hold those responsible for their occupation accountable. Mayor Atiqul’s commitment to addressing the waterlogging crisis head-on and restoring the city's natural drainage system deserves plaudits. However, it goes without saying that mere announcements are not enough; implementation and enforcement are crucial.

The need is for a systematic and transparent process to identify those who are responsible for illegal occupation, together with efficient clean up and restoration drives to rejuvenate our canals.

Of course, to ensure efficient water flow and drainage, there is also the need for regular maintenance and monitoring to prevent future encroachments and ensure the long-term sustainability of these vital waterways. While this comes later, it is important to remain pro-active and have long term vision for sustainable use of these hopefully soon-to-be-recovered canals.

Moreover, It is also imperative to raise public awareness about the importance of preserving canals and water bodies. Citizens should be educated on the detrimental effects of encroachment and polluting these vital water bodies.

Addressing issues of this nature is mostly a test of political will and governance. Mayor Atiqul’s words tell us that we are taking a step in the right direction, but we need to see unwavering determination and strict enforcement to make it happen.

Topics:

CleanDrainageCanals
