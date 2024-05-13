Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Making our roads safer

While the government must drive this change, road safety ultimately is a shared responsibility

Update : 13 May 2024, 12:13 PM

We appreciate Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal calling the frequent road accidents that occur in Bangladesh what they truly are: A national issue. It is truly unacceptable just how desensitized we have become to daily road accidents, and it is not a reality that we should simply accept.

To that end, the Road Transport Act being extended in parliament is a good step, but it is implementing comprehensive measures, followed by highlighting and then addressing the repeated culprits that perpetuate this national issue that will begin to bring about meaningful change and start saving lives.

We are told that the government is actively working to address the root causes of road accidents, and the extension and reform of the Road Transportation Act should be of help in that regard. 

While the government must drive this change, road safety ultimately is a shared responsibility that requires the collective efforts of the government, the relevant transport authorities, and the vehicle owners and drivers. Strict enforcement of rules, periodic vehicle inspections, and mandatory training programs for drivers cannot be negotiable items; until we ensure that these are followed through without fail, our roads will never truly be safe, and the next accident will quite literally be just around the corner. 

By implementing comprehensive measures, holding perpetrators accountable, and fostering a culture of road safety where we simply will not tolerate the factors that caused the decay to our road safety, we can not only save countless lives, but finally become a nation where people are no longer afraid to step out onto the streets.

Read More

Freedoms too must have boundaries?

More than just giving back

Every person is entitled to safe housing

From filth to fish

Why Bangladesh should adopt AI for vendor management

Building a more sustainable machine

Latest News

Gazipur hospital authorities blame disorder inside lift for patient's death

Freedoms too must have boundaries?

Southeast Computer Club organizes Battle of Bytes eSports tournament

More than just giving back

Where will it rain in Bangladesh on Monday?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x