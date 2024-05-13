Making our roads safer

We appreciate Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal calling the frequent road accidents that occur in Bangladesh what they truly are: A national issue. It is truly unacceptable just how desensitized we have become to daily road accidents, and it is not a reality that we should simply accept.

To that end, the Road Transport Act being extended in parliament is a good step, but it is implementing comprehensive measures, followed by highlighting and then addressing the repeated culprits that perpetuate this national issue that will begin to bring about meaningful change and start saving lives.

We are told that the government is actively working to address the root causes of road accidents, and the extension and reform of the Road Transportation Act should be of help in that regard.

While the government must drive this change, road safety ultimately is a shared responsibility that requires the collective efforts of the government, the relevant transport authorities, and the vehicle owners and drivers. Strict enforcement of rules, periodic vehicle inspections, and mandatory training programs for drivers cannot be negotiable items; until we ensure that these are followed through without fail, our roads will never truly be safe, and the next accident will quite literally be just around the corner.

By implementing comprehensive measures, holding perpetrators accountable, and fostering a culture of road safety where we simply will not tolerate the factors that caused the decay to our road safety, we can not only save countless lives, but finally become a nation where people are no longer afraid to step out onto the streets.