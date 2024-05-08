Pivoting towards cleaner power

Bangladesh’s struggle with power generation over the past few years is well-documented; given the development trajectory of the nation and its ambitions for the future, demand for power will continue to increase exponentially.



As such, with the world simultaneously grappling with the existential threat of climate change, our over-reliance on non-renewable energy sources does not align with the future we envision for ourselves.



Indeed, with the very ambitious goal of producing about 40% of its power from renewable sources by 2041, and with the current reality of less than 5% of our total energy capacity, it is fair to say that there is a lot of work to be done if we are to come close to reaching that goal.



With that said, despite the challenging goal, it is imperative that we continue to pivot towards renewable energy sources in order to secure a prosperous and sustainable future for our people. While we must acknowledge the challenges of being a developing nation, we cannot afford to ignore the global call for a transition to clean energy.



With regard to energy sources overall, the recent heat waves in the country have once again caught us unprepared and we are scrambling to purchase fuel.



Ensuring that we become better with producing our own power and become self-reliant, with as much of that coming from renewable sources including solar, wind, and hydropower, should be among the highest priority concerns for the authorities over the next two decades.



The reality is that non-renewable energy sources may continue to play a role in meeting our immediate energy demands. However, we must steadfastly pursue a path towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.