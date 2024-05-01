Death on wheels

It is shocking to learn that over six lakh vehicles did not go through the mandatory fitness tests till April 15 this year, according to the data of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, painting a grim picture of just how many unfit vehicles are on our roads.

To that end, we agree wholeheartedly with Md Atiqul Islam, additional inspector general who said that vehicles without fitness clearances should not be permitted to run under any circumstances.

However, the unfortunate reality remains that hundreds of thousands of unfit vehicles are on the roads, oftentimes simultaneously driven by individuals who have no business getting behind the wheel of any vehicle as they themselves lack the relevant training and paperwork to do so.

With at least 1,477 people killed and 1,920 others injured in 1,630 road crashes between January and March this year as per the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, it's clear to see that the combination of unfit vehicles and inexperienced or unlicensed drivers has led to what can only be described as an escalating epidemic for our nation -- road accidents.

It is no surprise then that road crashes and deaths saw a 60.28% and a 40.33% rise in the first three months of this year respectively, compared to the same period last year -- a horrifying trend that tells us just how grave the situation continues to be.

While it is encouraging to see the police recognize the gravity of the matter, it is about time strict actions are taken. While it is too much to ask for road accidents to stop altogether, the least we can do is reverse this sickening trend of increased road crashes and subsequent deaths. The time for deliberation is over, and it is time to get unfit vehicles and unsafe drivers off our roads, once and for all.