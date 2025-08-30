Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

No more enforced disappearances

This fight to eradicate enforced disappearances from our country is one we must win if we are to establish a just and humane Bangladesh

Representational image of enforced disappearance. Illustration: Navid Reza/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 01:03 PM

We wholeheartedly support the draft ordinance on enforced disappearances that recently got approved in principle by Bangladesh’s Council of Advisers -- one that could be the first crucial step towards addressing a deeply painful chapter in our nation’s history.

Enforced disappearances are nothing but a gross violation of human rights, and among the numerous faults of the previous Awami League regime’s decade and a half in  power, among the most reprehensible was how freely it silenced hundreds of individuals and their attempts at dissent or criticism through enforced disappearances.

In the ordinance, empowering the National Human Rights Commission to receive and investigate complaints, ensuring timely trials within 120 days, protecting victims, informants, and witnesses, and providing compensation along with legal assistance are all welcome additions.

We must commend what looks like an earnest attempt by this administration to finally build justice mechanisms surrounding this issue. However, while the ordinance is certainly a step in the right direction, it must not stall and be abandoned by successive governments; it is therefore necessary that its final approval is given the priority that it warrants.

August 30 is commemorated as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, and it is a solemn reminder to us of what transpired over the decade and a half prior to the Monsoon Revolution, when enforced disappearances all but stained our human rights record. Moving forward, we must recognize this history and learn from it, along with a renewed commitment - by each and every government that follows - to human dignity and rule of law.

This draft ordinance thereby must become a pledge to build a nation where enforced disappearances no longer happen, where justice prevails, and where human rights are preserved. This fight to eradicate enforced disappearances from our country is one we must win if we are to establish a just and humane Bangladesh.

Topics:

Enforced Disappearance
Read More

A step towards justice

Shadows of silence

Latest News

Time to pay up

Alms for the poor

Police on alert around Jatiya Party office

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Kishoreganj’s ‘Pagla Mosque’ collects 32 sacks of donation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x