Reification and resistance: Art, literature, and the critique of capitalism in Lukács’ thought

Georg Lukács, a Hungarian Marxist philosopher born in 1885, made significant contributions to the understanding of economic determinism, particularly in relation to art and literature. Lukács’ exploration of these themes emerged within the broader context of Marxist philosophy, where the material conditions of society are seen as fundamental in shaping human consciousness and cultural production. It is revelatory to dive into Lukács’ ideas on economic determinism, examining his perspectives on art, literature, and their relationship to the socio-economic structures of capitalism.

Lukács’ understanding of economic determinism was deeply rooted in Marxist theory, which posits that the economic base of society, including its modes of production and class relations, fundamentally shapes the superstructure, encompassing culture, ideology, and art. According to Marxists, the dominant ideology of any given society reflects the interests of the ruling class and serves to perpetuate the existing socio-economic order. Lukács extended this analysis to the domain of art and literature, arguing that they are not autonomous entities but are deeply embedded within the material conditions of society. For Lukács, the capitalist mode of production exerted a profound influence on art and literature. He contended that under capitalism, cultural production became commodified, subjected to the logic of the market and capitalist relations of production. In his seminal work History and Class Consciousness (1923), Lukács examined the impact of capitalist alienation on the individual and society, asserting that the fragmentation and reification characteristic of capitalism were reflected in the artistic and literary forms of the time.

One of Lukács’ key concepts in analyzing the relationship between art and capitalism was the notion of reification. Reification refers to the process by which social relations between people are transformed into relations between things, resulting in a world of commodity fetishism where human interactions are mediated through commodities. In the capitalist mode of production, labor itself becomes commodified, with workers treated as mere instruments of production rather than as conscious agents. Lukács argued that reification permeated all aspects of capitalist society, including its cultural and artistic expressions. In Lukács’ view, literature and art under capitalism often reflected this reified consciousness, depicting a fragmented and atomized world where human relationships were mediated through commodity exchange. He criticized works of literature that portrayed characters as isolated individuals, disconnected from their social context and reduced to mere objects of desire or utility. According to Lukács, such depictions reinforced the dominant ideology of capitalism by naturalizing its social relations and obscuring the underlying structures of exploitation and alienation.

Lukács’ critique of capitalist culture was not merely a condemnation of its negative aspects but also an affirmation of the revolutionary potential inherent within it. He believed that by exposing the contradictions and injustices of capitalism, art and literature could contribute to the development of class consciousness and the eventual overthrow of the capitalist system. Lukács’ concept of critical realism emphasized the role of literature in representing social reality in all its complexity and contradictions, thereby enabling readers to grasp the underlying dynamics of capitalism and envision alternative possibilities.

One of Lukács’ most famous works, The Theory of the Novel (1916), offers a comprehensive analysis of the novel as a literary form and its relationship to the social conditions of capitalism. Lukács argued that the novel emerged as a response to the disintegration of traditional forms of social cohesion and the rise of the capitalist mode of production. Unlike epic poetry, which portrayed a harmonious and stable world governed by divine order, the novel depicted the chaotic and fragmented reality of modern life under capitalism.

Lukács’ ideas can be applied to a wide range of art and literature, prompting us to consider how form and content interact to reflect and sometimes challenge the prevailing economic conditions

According to Lukács, the novel reflected the emergence of the modern individual, alienated from traditional social bonds and thrust into a world of uncertainty and change. The protagonist of the novel was often depicted as a conflicted figure, torn between competing desires and unable to find fulfillment in a society characterized by exploitation and injustice. Lukács saw the novel as a form of social critique, capable of exposing the contradictions of capitalism and illuminating the path towards social transformation.

In The Theory of the Novel, Lukács also explored the concept of typification as a key element of literary realism. Typification refers to the process by which individual characters are endowed with social significance, representing broader social types or classes within society. Through the portrayal of typical characters and situations, the novel was able to capture the essence of social reality and reveal the underlying structures of class conflict and exploitation. Lukács argued that by depicting the struggles and aspirations of ordinary people, the novel could serve as a powerful tool for cultivating class consciousness and fostering solidarity among the oppressed.

Another important aspect of Lukács’ theory of the novel was his emphasis on the role of the author as a mediator between individual experience and social reality. Unlike the romantics, who celebrated the subjective imagination and emotional intensity of the artist, Lukács saw the novelist as a social observer and interpreter, tasked with representing the objective conditions of society in their works. The novel, according to Lukács, was not a form of escapism or self-expression but a means of engaging with the world and intervening in social and political struggles.

Lukács’ ideas on literature and art have had a profound influence on subsequent generations of Marxist scholars and cultural theorists. His emphasis on the social and historical dimensions of cultural production helped to reorient Marxist theory away from deterministic and reductionist interpretations and towards a more nuanced understanding of the complex interplay between structure and agency, base and superstructure. While Lukács’ work has been subject to criticism and revision over the years, particularly his tendency towards dogmatism and his neglect of other forms of cultural expression, his insights into the relationship between capitalism and culture remain highly relevant in contemporary debates about art, literature, and society.

Here’s how Lukács’ ideas on economic determinism can be applied to specific works, highlighting the tension between form and content.

Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist (Literature)

Dickens’s novel exposes the harsh realities of industrial capitalism in 19th-century England. The form, a picaresque with a focus on Oliver’s journey, reflects the fragmented and uncertain lives of the working class under exploitative economic structures.

Franz Kafka’s The Metamorphosis (Literature)

Kafka’s novella, through its nightmarish and absurdist form, captures the alienation and dehumanization experienced by individuals within a capitalist system that prioritizes efficiency and profit over human value.

The Paintings of Vincent van Gogh (Art)

Van Gogh’s expressive brushstrokes and vibrant colors, though criticized during his time, can be seen as a reaction to the dehumanizing aspects of industrialization. His form reflects an inner struggle against the rigid structures of a capitalist society.

The Music of Jean-Sibelius (Music)

Sibelius’s symphonies, with their nationalistic themes and epic scope, can be interpreted as a response to the economic and political pressures faced by Finland under Russian rule. The form becomes a way to express national identity and defiance against economic subjugation.

The Films of Charlie Chaplin (Film)

Chaplin’s silent films, often using slapstick comedy, offered social commentary on the harsh realities of the working class during the Industrial Revolution. The comedic form, while entertaining, also highlighted the struggles of individuals within a capitalist system.

The Photography of Dorothea Lange (Photography)

Lange’s powerful portraits of Depression-era America document the economic hardships faced by ordinary citizens. The photographic form becomes a tool to critique the economic structures that led to such widespread suffering.

The Poetry of Walt Whitman (Literature)

Whitman’s poems celebrate democracy, individualism, and the interconnectedness of humanity. This celebration can be seen as a counterpoint to the emerging economic inequalities of American capitalism. The form, with its free verse and focus on everyday experience, reflects an attempt to create a democratic art form for a new economic and social order.

His emphasis on the social and historical dimensions of cultural production helped to reorient Marxist theory away from deterministic and reductionist interpretations and towards a more nuanced understanding of the complex interplay between structure and agency, base, and superstructure

These are just a few examples. Lukács’ ideas can be applied to a wide range of art and literature, prompting us to consider how form and content interact to reflect and sometimes challenge the prevailing economic conditions. However, it’s important to remember that Lukács’ emphasis on economic determinism has been criticized for being too rigid. Great art often transcends simplistic cause-and-effect relationships.

Georg Lukács’ influence extended beyond literature, impacting philosophers like Karl Mannheim (1893-1947) whose concept of ideology stemmed from Lukács’ work, and Ernst Bloch (1885-1977) who explored hope and anticipation in art alongside Lukács’ focus on utopian potential. Even those critical of his later Marxism, like Agnes Heller (1929-2019) who focused on human needs and critical rationality, and Terry Eagleton (1943-present) who challenged Lukács’ concept of realism, found value in his work. Fredric Jameson (1934-present) used Lukács’ concept of reification to analyze capitalism’s cultural impact, while Raymond Williams (1921-2016), though emphasizing everyday experiences, shared Lukács’ view of culture as a site of struggle.

Georg Lukács’ exploration of economic determinism in relation to art and literature offers valuable insights into the ways in which capitalism shapes cultural production and consciousness. His critique of reification and alienation under capitalism, as well as his advocacy for a critical realism that exposes the contradictions of the capitalist system, continue to resonate with scholars and activists concerned with social justice and cultural transformation. By examining the socio-economic foundations of art and literature, Lukács invites us to reflect on the role of culture in both perpetuating and challenging the existing order, and to envision alternative futures grounded in solidarity and collective struggle.

Syed Raiyan Amir is Senior Research Associate at The KRF Center for Global Affairs (CBGA).