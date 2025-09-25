Bangladeshi climber conquers one of the world’s most fatal peaks

Bangladeshi mountaineer Taufique Ahmed Tamal has conquered Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest peak in the world.

At 3am on Wednesday, he raised the red and green national flag of Bangladesh at the summit of Manaslu.

The confirmation came from Fazlur Rahman Shamim, founder and administrator of Altitude Hunter, the organizer of this expedition.

He said that on September 1, Tamal set off with the goal of conquering this eighth-highest mountain in the world. To mark the occasion, Bangladesh’s first woman Everest summiteer, Nishat Majumdar, handed over the national flag to him at a ceremony organized at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro’s Centre for Cultural Development in Dhaka.

For the past 14 years, Taufique Ahmed has been regularly involved in trekking and high-altitude mountaineering both at home and abroad. He received basic and advanced mountaineering training from India’s Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

Previously, Taufique had conquered seven peaks between 5,000 and 6,000 metres, along with two peaks over 6,500 metres.

His notable expeditions include becoming the first Bangladeshi to summit Tharpu Chuli in a winter expedition, the first Bangladeshi to summit Bhagirathi-2 (6,512 metres), and last year he successfully climbed Mount Ama Dablam (6,814 metres), one of the most difficult peaks in the world.

Manaslu is the eighth-highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,163 metres (26,781 feet) above sea level. It is part of the Mansiri Himal range in the Nepalese Himalayas of west-central Nepal.

On May 9, 1956, Toshio Imanishi and Gyalzen Norbu, members of a Japanese expedition, made the first ascent. No climber reached the summit again for the next 15 years.

In 1971, another Japanese team conquered the mountain, followed by American climbers in 1997. Although it ranks eighth in height, Manaslu is the fourth most fatal mountain in the world.