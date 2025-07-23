Milestone tragedy: Survivors face trauma beyond injuries

This week’s harrowing tragedy at Milestone School and College in Uttara, where a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building, has left wounds that remain painfully raw.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the confirmed death toll stands at 31, while at least 165 others have sustained injuries—many of them critically. The number of fatalities may sadly rise.

This ranks among the deadliest accidental tragedies in recent memory and by the sheer number of child victims, marks one of the darkest days in the nation’s history.

Every accident is tragic, but when children are the victims, the grief is far deeper.

Their emotional and psychological fragility makes them especially vulnerable—not only to the immediate trauma but also to the lasting mental toll that often follows in silence, long after the event has passed.

Experiencing a traumatic event—such as an accident, disaster or loss—can leave deep, lasting psychological scars, clinically known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Anyone—whether an injured survivor, a grieving relative, a direct witness, a first responder, a journalist, a doctor or a healthcare worker can suffer from PTSD. And when the trauma is centered on children, the psychological shock becomes all the more haunting.

The young students of Milestone—injured or not—face serious psychological risks from the trauma of losing classmates.

Rescue workers, journalists, doctors and nurses involved in the tragedy may also carry emotional scars for years.

Parents, teachers, relatives and even emotionally sensitive individuals exposed to graphic images on social media are likewise vulnerable to PTSD.

Alongside physical care, comprehensive mental health support for all affected, including students, families, responders, and caregivers, is essential to prevent lasting psychological harm.

According to mental health experts, a person need not be the direct victim of trauma to suffer its psychological consequences.

Simply witnessing a horrifying event, whether involving a loved one or a stranger, can be enough to trigger PTSD.

Research from Johns Hopkins Medicine in the United States shows that individuals suffering from PTSD often feel as though they are reliving the traumatic event over and over again.

Many experience a looming sense of dread, as if the horror might recur at any moment.

Not everyone exposed to trauma develops PTSD, as its onset and severity depend on factors like the event’s intensity, individual resilience and existing mental health conditions.

PTSD may not appear immediately. In most cases, symptoms begin to emerge around three months after the incident—or even later.

That said, timely support for high-risk individuals can greatly reduce its onset.

Symptoms of PTSD

Symptoms of PTSD commonly include recurring nightmares or intrusive flashbacks of the traumatic event, intense emotional distress and physical reactions such as excessive sweating, heart palpitations, nausea and overwhelming fear.

Individuals may avoid places, conversations or situations that remind them of the trauma and often experience heightened vigilance and a persistent sense of danger, even in safe environments.

Sleep disturbances, sudden startle responses, emotional numbness, withdrawal from loved ones, loss of interest in daily activities and severe anxiety or distress triggered by reminders of the event are also characteristic manifestations of this disorder.

What needs to be done

Mental health in Bangladesh is often overlooked, leading to many cases of PTSD going undiagnosed and untreated, causing long-term suffering.

If someone shows PTSD symptoms, approach them with empathy and encourage professional help, as timely treatment is usually effective, while delay can worsen outcomes.

Early therapy and counseling are crucial, especially for high-risk individuals and families; schools, communities and the state must actively support them.

Experts stress that after major trauma, it is important to assume affected individuals may develop PTSD and provide compassionate, practical care without pity, helping rebuild their confidence.

Maintaining good sleep and nutrition is also essential, and professional help should be sought promptly if symptoms appear.

PTSD is highly treatable with early intervention, but delays can lead to more severe, chronic problems.

Where to seek mental health support in Bangladesh

LifeSpring – Uttara Branch

Location: Level 5, House 26 & 28, Road 6/C, Quantum Tower (Opposite Sector 12 Masjid Graveyard), Sector 12, Uttara, Dhaka - 1230

Support Line: 09638 505 505

National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

Location: Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka

Services: Outpatient care (ticket-based service from 8am to 2:30pm on weekdays), inpatient and emergency services.

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU)

Location: Shahbagh, Dhaka

Services: Psychiatry Department on the 12th floor of Block D, Outpatient care (Available from 8am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm (excluding Fridays and public holidays)

Other government hospitals

Mental health departments are available at Dhaka Medical College, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mugda Medical College.

Outside Dhaka

All medical college hospitals and district-level general hospitals offer psychiatric services.

Pabna Mental Hospital is the only specialized psychiatric hospital outside Dhaka.

Notable private mental health facilities in Dhaka

Moner Khobor for Care – Navana Barak Carmela, Level 3, 11 Moghbazar Road

Bangladesh Psychiatric Care – Level 6, Shimanto Square, Road 2, Dhanmondi

Insight Psycho-Social Care & Research – 71/1 Pioneer Road, Segunbagicha

iKon Care Limited – House 45, Road 19, Uttara 11

Moner Bondhu – 2/16, Block-B, Lalmatia (also available via app)

Additionally, many prominent private hospitals such as Square, Labaid and Central Hospital offer consultations with psychiatric professionals.

Special support for Journalists

In response to the Milestone tragedy, Media Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) has introduced a mental health counseling service specifically for journalists.

Media professionals can access support by calling 01552301372.