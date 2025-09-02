Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Savor the flavors of Asean at Amari Dhaka

The Asean Theme Night promotion will highlight authentic dishes such as Nasi Goreng, Ayam Kari dengan Kentang, Hainanese Chicken, Prawn with Hot Chili Paste, Lamb Rendang, Pineapple Fried Rice, Durian Pancakes, and many more

Update : 02 Sep 2025, 04:36 PM

Amari Dhaka has announced the launch of the Asean Food Festival at Amaya Food Gallery, celebrating the vibrant flavors of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The festival began with a special menu unveiling on September 1, and will run until September 26.

The Asean Theme Night promotion will highlight authentic dishes such as Nasi Goreng, Ayam Kari dengan Kentang, Hainanese Chicken, Prawn with Hot Chili Paste, Lamb Rendang, Pineapple Fried Rice, Durian Pancakes, and many more.

Culinary artists from different Asean countries will showcase their expertise, offering food lovers a true taste of the region.

This festival is a tribute to the rich culinary heritage of Asean, featuring diverse flavors and traditions.

Whether you're a passionate foodie or an adventurous eater, the Asean Food Festival promises a unique gastronomic experience.

The festival is priced at Tk7,786 net, with a special "Pay 1, Eat 4" offer available through select bank partners.

US Bangla being the airline partner is giving DAC-BKK-DAC air ticket for lucky winners.

Reservations are highly recommended, and interested diners can call 01777796444 or 01777796445 to book their table at Amaya Food Gallery.

