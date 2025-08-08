Brew Buddies: Serving some seriously delicious comfort food

Brew Buddies is the newest cafe in town serving some of our favourite comfort food all in one place, and we truly thought that they nailed the taste of all of the food that they serve.

Be it their chicken alfredo bread, lasagna, or the Korean chicken rice bowl, they were all comfort food at their finest and we are here for it.

Food

We began our meal with a plate of chicken alfredo bread for appetizers. The creamy chicken alfredo atop a well-toasted garlic bread tasted like a dream.

The thickened alfredo sauce made with heavy cream, parmesan cheese, and parsley, combined with cheese, was the comfort food of an appetizer that we did not know we needed.

The dominant creamy yet cheesy fragrant layers of the alfredo combined with the toasted bread worked like a charm and thoroughly whetted our appetite for what was to come.

Then, we had the housemade lasagna, which was utterly delicious from start to finish. From the perfectly cooked layers of pasta to the right meat to cheese ratio, they had nailed a good lasagna.

While we expected for the lasagna to feel heavy on the palate, the layers of the meat, bechamel, with a crust that is seriously delicate, seamlessly melted in my mouth, and was incredibly light on the tongue with a predominantly umami and meaty texture.

You best believe, we gorged on the lasagna till the plate was empty, and our hearts full.

Next, we had the fan-favourite Korean chicken rice bowl, and from our first bite we knew why it was a favourite.

Right off the bat, the Korean chicken was delectable with a masterful balance.

The chicken was moist, saucy, dominantly umami, yet had just the right amount of spice cutting right through the sauce, and the Korean sauce marinade brought it incredibly close to the real deal.

The rice bowl came along with a generous portion of well-seasoned fried rice and an egg that completed the bowl. The egg too, was seasoned just right with pepper and spring onions on top.

They had really excelled at bringing out the Korean touch in an utterly flavourful bowl. They truly won us over with an exceptional balance and masterful seasoning.

Our only recommendation would be that they could have served boneless chicken instead of bone-in.

It would have been easier and more comfortable to eat that way, as the bone-in chicken felt more like a hurdle to us in this otherwise soul-satisfying rice bowl.

For dessert, we had the San Sebastian cheesecake with a chocolate sauce that is to die for.

The cheesecake was supremely soft, cheesy and yet light on the tongue, combining it with the chocolate sauce, which reminded us of Nutella, made this a thoroughly addictive dessert, and one that we would keep going back for.

For drinks, we had the tres leches latte, made with three kinds of milk; condensed milk, UHT milk and cream cheese with a touch of black salt to top it all off.

We have to say, this was one of the most thoughtful and well-crafted drinks that we have had.

Once we gave it a good stir right at the beginning, the thick sips were utterly creamy and milky, and then went back and forth between being thick, light and back to thick again all while making all of the different mixtures evident.

While the drink was predominantly on the sweeter side, the touch of black salt was an absolute masterstroke, as it cut right through the sweetness to give us just the right balance between sweet and salty in in the form of a drink that could be constituted as a meal all on its own because of the heavy texture.

This drink was sinful in the best way possible, and we are here for it.

The price range for a meal at Brew buddies is Tk250 to Tk3,500.

Ambience

Located in Dhanmondi on Shatmasjid road, brew buddies has a lively atmosphere.

Brightly lit with ceiling lamps, some art and murals tastefully featured on the walls, the space gave off youthful and fresh energy with a dominantly wooden and light beige and ash decor.

Challenges

Opened just three months ago in May 2025, one of Brew Buddies’ biggest challenges is managing during peak hours of service.

“After lunch is when our peak hours begin. While I appreciate so many people coming in, it gets difficult to serve everyone on time. The service is delayed at times because of that,” said founder Syed Mohammad Tahmid Ahsan.

In keeping with the prices with their other branch in Badda which is near Brac University campus, where the majority of the customers are students, the price range is budget friendly in both Badda and Dhanmondi.

“While people are more willing to spend when they step into the Dhanmondi branch as opposed to the Badda branch because that is near a campus, we have to keep the prices the same as a brand. As a result, we are budget-friendly in Dhanmondi as well as Badda although the rent for us in Dhanmondi is higher,” added Ahsan.

They hope to reach break-even in around 15 months, according to Ahsan.

Verdict

Their Chicken alfredo bread, lasagna, Korean chicken rice bowls are all must-haves.

If you want some youthful energy around combined with some seriously delicious comfort food, head on over to Brew Buddies in Dhanmondi, you will not regret it.