'Fifa' successor 'FC 26' polishes the beautiful game

The latest edition of the “FC” football video game series is set for release on Friday, aiming to win over fans with refined gameplay as it faces stiff competition from new rivals.

After shedding its “FIFA” moniker in 2024 when publisher EA Sports ended ties with the global footballing body, “EA Sports FC 26” builds on its three-decade legacy of portraying on-pitch action with real-world male and female stars.

Players on PCs and consoles will be able to switch between fast-paced online matches, solo experiences mirroring real-life football, or managing a team over a full season.

With early access launching Friday, “FC 26” carries high expectations. Last year’s edition topped sales charts in 17 European countries, according to German research firm GfK, but received mixed reviews from critics and fans on Metacritic.

The urgency to refresh the series has grown as competition intensifies. French-made “Rematch” attracted five million players in just one month, while “FIFA Rivals,” a mobile game backed by the federation, has also drawn attention.

“We never stop listening,” associate producer Bogdan Banasiewicz told AFP at August’s Gamescom trade show, noting that a new feedback portal allows fans to submit complaints directly. Developers are also engaging high-profile gaming streamers to capture player concerns.

Where last year’s “FC 25” debuted the quickfire five-a-side “Rush” mode, “the most encouraging aspect of ‘FC 26’ is the glaring lack of a big gimmick,” Gamesradar sports editor Ben Wilson wrote.

Senior gameplay producer Sam Rivera said developers have focused on fundamentals to deliver “more authenticity, more variety, more depth.”

The team reworked animations, improved server responsiveness for online play, and refined how consoles communicate with controllers.

“If the game is not responsive, it’s not fun,” Rivera said. “You need to be in control of your players all the time, and they need to execute immediately.”

Banasiewicz highlighted new dribbling mechanics with trimmed animations, while passing has also been revamped.

“FC 26” further uses artificial intelligence to train goalkeepers’ positioning, with machine learning guiding decisions such as when to rush, when to hold, and how to cover the goal. Rivera said the team plans to expand these tools to improve positioning across the virtual squad.

As gaming expands to billions of players across mobile, PC, and consoles, developers are catering to a broader audience.

Feedback during development included concerns from players with disabilities, such as colour blindness.

“It was actually really eye-opening, what type of challenges they had playing our game,” Banasiewicz said.

In response, EA Sports added accessibility features, including high-contrast modes that allow players to adjust colours for the pitch, referee, or teams.

With inclusivity expanding the player base, Banasiewicz said the volume of feedback will only grow: “I would recommend all players to use the official portal to have the best chance of influencing future updates.”