Haemin Sunim’s gentle guide: Finding calm in imperfection

A soft voice reminding us to pause, breathe, and simply be—a lifeline when life feels overwhelming. That is what Korean Buddhist teacher and bestselling author Haemin Sunim offers in “Love for Imperfect Things. Known for The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down,” Sunim once again provides a warm, accessible guide to navigating life’s joys, challenges, and uncertainties.

What sets this work apart is its emphasis on imperfection as something to accept rather than fear. In a world that prizes flawless careers, relationships, and self-images, Sunim rewrites the story: our flaws are not failures, but reminders of our humanity. His words feel less like doctrine and more like a conversation with a kind friend who has already walked difficult paths and offers guidance without judgement.

Each chapter blends short reflections, parables, and personal stories from Sunim’s life as a monk and counsellor. The brief sections make the book easy to pick up in moments of stress, yet the words often carry profound weight. Themes such as family, forgiveness, empathy, healing, and self-acceptance run throughout, giving the book both breadth and intimacy.

One of the book’s strengths lies in its simplicity. Sunim’s language avoids heavy philosophy, making his insights approachable for readers of all ages, regardless of spiritual background. Whether reminding us to forgive loved ones or to let go of perfectionist ideals, his reflections feel both universal and timely. The gentle illustrations and thoughtful pauses between chapters add to its calming presence—more like a keepsake than a conventional self-help guide.

For many readers, the book offers solace during depression, self-doubt, or exhaustion, while also challenging them to think more deeply about their choices. Its universality has resonated across cultures and generations. Still, some critics note that certain passages feel repetitive or resemble motivational sayings common on social media. Yet for those seeking comfort rather than theory, this simplicity is part of the appeal.

Ultimately, “Love for Imperfect Things” is less a book to read once than a companion to return to when life feels difficult. Sunim’s reminder is quietly radical in today’s perfection-driven world: being flawed is not only acceptable—it is beautiful.