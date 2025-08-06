How digital communication is redefining school-parent communication

Two parties play the most instrumental role in a child’s learning journey at school: the parents and the school authorities, particularly the teachers. Establishing a clear and consistent line of communication between these two is crucial to ensuring a child’s academic progress and overall development.

For decades, communication largely relied on paperwork: report cards, homework sheets, and various notices that students carried home in their backpacks. But this system was prone to gaps. Important messages, like teacher feedback or test dates, were often missed, leaving parents confused or uninformed about key developments.

Today, with digital transformation sweeping through every sector, education is no exception. Communication between teachers and parents is rapidly shifting from traditional methods, handwritten notes, phone calls, and in-person meetings, to more streamlined, digital platforms that cater to the pace and needs of modern families.

This shift not only facilitates faster communication but also helps build stronger partnerships between home and school.

More and more parents now prefer digital updates over physical meetings, reflecting a change in expectations from schools. This is a positive trend: as studies suggest, informed parents are better positioned to support their children’s growth. According to educational psychologists, when parents stay engaged and monitor their child’s progress regularly, it leads to stronger academic outcomes and emotional well-being.

In light of this, many progressive schools are embracing digital platforms for parent communication. One such initiative is being implemented at Glenrich International School, where we have recently launched a dedicated parent communication app. This platform offers parents real-time access to their child’s academic updates, class schedules, and feedback—all in one place, without needing to call or visit the school.

The advantages of such tools are multifaceted. Parents receive instant notifications about attendance, academic performance, behavior, and upcoming school events. Teachers can share photos, videos, and summaries of classroom activities, giving parents a window into their child’s learning day. Real-time messaging allows urgent information, like schedule changes or emergencies, to be shared without delay, ensuring that parents can respond immediately when needed.

Moreover, these digital tools foster a collaborative environment. Two-way communication, through instant messaging, direct feedback, or group announcements, builds trust and transparency. This helps create a strong sense of community between educators and families, all united in supporting the student’s success.

Research from Southeast Missouri State University has found that digital communication tools enhance student learning by encouraging collaboration, quick access to information, and personalized support. Increased parental involvement, enabled by these platforms, directly correlates with improved learning outcomes.

When digital tools are proving effective in improving communication, engagement, and student performance, it’s worth asking: Why hold on to outdated methods? It’s time for all schools to reconsider their approach and embrace the digital shift that supports every child’s growth journey.

Anit Arora is the principal of Glenrich International School, Satarkul.