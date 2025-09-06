Shopnodhora's 'Plot Farming' wins Mad Stars Grand Prix

Bangladesh’s POP5 has won the highest honor—the Grand Prix—at MAD STARS 2025, held in Busan, South Korea. Alongside the Grand Prix, the agency also bagged one Gold, one Silver, one Bronze, and two Crystal awards.

MAD STARS is one of the world’s most prestigious global advertising festivals, recognizing creativity and innovation that address meaningful causes. This year, from over 20,000 submissions across 63 countries, POP5’s “Plot Farming” campaign stood out, winning the Grand Prix in the Sustainable Cities category and Gold in the No Poverty category.

Bangladeshi real estate firm- Shopnodhora Asset Development Ltd.'s “Plot Farming” transforms unused plots of land into productive urban farms, creating opportunities for food security and community development. By reclaiming abandoned plots and turning them into farmland, the initiative provides families with fresh, healthy produce while demonstrating how creativity can contribute to sustainability and social impact.

POP5’s Creative Directors, Md. Tauhidul Azam and Abdullah Rana, attended the festival in South Korea and accepted the awards in person. Speaking on the win, POP5’s Chief Creative Officer, Akrum Hossain, said: “This achievement is not just POP5’s—it belongs to Bangladesh. Bangladeshi creative ideas now have the strength to compete globally, side by side with the very best. This is just the beginning, and we hope it inspires young creatives to dream even bigger.”

The recognition highlights how Bangladesh’s young creative talents are stepping onto the world stage with bold, impactful ideas.